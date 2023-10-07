Tigers field first in World Cup opener against Afghanistan

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and elected to field first in their World Cup opener against Afghanistan at Dharamsala.

Bangladesh are playing with three pacers - Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, and Mustafizur Rahman and two spinners - Shakib Al Hasan and Mehidy Hasan Miraz. Mahmudullah gets a shot in the playing XI as well.

"It's chasing ground and there should be some help for seamers early on," said Shakib at the toss.

"It's exciting to represent your country for the fifth time in the World Cup. We have got the team to perform well. It's important to start well."

"We are excited about India," said Afghan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi.

"We have got a very good and well-prepared side this time. Some of our players have the IPL experience. Even those who haven't played the IPL know the conditions because India is our home. So that advantage is there."

Dharamsala is one of the smaller venues in India. The square boundary on one side is 61 metres, and on the other 68. Down the ground, it's 75 metres.

It is expected that there will be plenty of runs in the match.

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

Afghanistan (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Shahidi(c), Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi