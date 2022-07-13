Tigers eyeing fourth straight ODI series win against West Indies

As they hit back to winning ways finally, Bangladesh will be keen to keep it up by confirming the three-match series with a match to spare when they take on the West Indies in the second ODI on Wednesday at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.

After being whitewashed in the two-match Test series and losing the three-match T20I series by 2-0 (first game ended in a no result), Bangladesh found their feet in their preferred ODI format in which they are now one of the top teams in the world and also invincible against the West Indies. Bangladesh's six-wicket win in the first game was their ninth straight win against the opposition. Only against Zimbabwe, they have a record of winning more matches in a row (14).

If Bangladesh win the second game, their winning streak against West Indies will reach double digit figures apart from confirming the series.

The Tigers indeed remain unbeaten against West Indies since 2018. Back then, the T20 series was held in the USA where they registered a 2-1 victory. Bangladesh then won two ODI series, with 2-1 and 3-0 results in Bangladesh in 2019 and 2021. In between they won every match against West Indies in neutral venues and multinational tournaments like the 2019 World Cup and tri-nation series before that.

Overall, the Tigers played 42 matches against the West Indies, winning 19 and losing 21. The series is a chance for Bangladesh to further reduce the win-loss ratio against the two-time World champions.



Bangladesh however played 395 ODIs, winning 141 and losing 247 while seven matches didn't produce any result. But of late Bangladesh's win ratio is higher than the defeat. Especially after the 2015 World Cup, Bangladesh won 15 series but lost just four, which is the testament of their sheer strength in this format. They are now in with a chance to register their fourth straight series victory over West Indies and make it 16 out of 20 since 2015.

But that wouldn't be cake-walk despite their supremacy over the West Indies, according to ODI captain Tamim Iqbal. Bangladesh dropped several catches in the first ODI and if the trend continues, it may hurt the side's chance, Tamim said.

"Yes, we won the game but there is room for improvement. If we play against a bigger team than West Indies in a true condition, these dropped catches could be very costly. After being the captain, I continued to say that we have to grab those chances, otherwise it will be pretty tough to win any multinational tournament," Tamim said.

"So it's something that we could improve. Otherwise I am happy with the bowling and batting. But if we didn't drop four catches, we could have chased a target like 115."

Bangladesh indeed got a home like condition in Guyana where the wicket was extremely slow, providing Bangladesh bowlers with a lot of assistance.

Offpsinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz took three crucial wickets while left arm pacer Shoriful islam registered his career best 4-34 but debutant Nasum Ahmed bowled economical eight overs (8-3-16-0) to stifle the West Indies batters.

West Indies were restricted to 149-9 in 41-over match, curtailed to rain and Bangladesh hunted down the target in 31.5 overs with 151-4. The Guyana wicket however is naturally slow and to the delight of Bangladesh, the rest of the two matches will be held at this very venue.

After winning the first match so comprehensively, there is hardly any chance that Bangladesh could bring up any changes to the squad.