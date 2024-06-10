Tigers excellent with the ball as South Africa restricted to 113/6

10:10 pm: Rishad Hossain and Taskin Ahmed removed the set pair of Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller as Bangladesh kept the runs in check against South Africa.

Miller and Klaasen put on a record 79-run partnership for the sixth wicket, which is the highest for any wicket in New York.

First, Klaasen was dismissed by Taskin in the 18th over for 46 and then in the 19th over Miller was removed by a top-spinner by Rishad; Miller scored 29 as the Proteas eventually managed 113/6 in their 20 overs

9:40 pm: Mahmudullah Riyad could have had a wicket in the first ball of the 11th over but wicketkeeper Litton Das failed to cling on to what was a difficult chance off a David Miller edge.

Miller and Henrich Klaasen have now put on a 61-run partnership off 64 balls.

Miller is on 26 from 30 balls and Klaasen on 34 runs from 35 balls with South Africa at 84/4 after 15 overs.

9:20 pm: Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller are looking to repair the early damage done by Bangladesh and have South Africa at 57/4 after 10 overs.

They have built a 34-run partnership with Klaasen on 21 from 20 balls and Miller on 13 from 16 balls.

Klaasen has got going with back-to-back sixes off Rishad Hossain's second over and a lesson that any tiny error in length will be pounced on.

Rishad went full and Klaasen hit him 91 metres straight down the ground; Rishad went slightly shorter, and Klaasen waited for it and pulled to the longer boundary.

9:00 pm: Bangladesh are on top after Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Taskin Ahmed did the early damage by taking four South African top-order batters for just 23 runs.

Tanzim took the wickets of Reeza Hendricks (0 from 1 ball), Quinton de Kock (11 runs from 11 balls), and Tristan Stubbs (0 from 5 balls) while Taskin got rid of the captain Aiden Markram (4 runs from 8 balls).

South Africa's top three have struggled at the tournament this far with just 61 runs collectively in nine trips to the crease.

Here's how they've done so far:

Reeza Hendricks: 4 v Sri Lanka, 3 v Netherlands, 0 v Bangladesh

Quinton de Kock: 20 v Sri Lanka, 0 v Netherlands, 18 v Bangladesh

Aiden Markram: 0 v Sri Lanka, 12 v Netherlands, 4 v Bangladesh

And of teams that have played more at least two matches, only Uganda and PNG worse averages.

For the first time in his short international career (this is just his eighth match), Tanzim Hasan has taken two wickets and the second was the big one: Quinton de Kock, who went for a full-blooded pull and missed. The wide was the only run Tanzim conceded in his second over.