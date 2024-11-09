Tigers end losing streak, level ODI series 1-1 against Afghanistan

After a frustrating series of defeats, Bangladesh have finally secured a confidence-boosting victory, beating Afghanistan by 68 runs in the second ODI of their three-match series in Sharjah on saturday.

With this much-needed win, the Tigers have levelled the series at 1-1, setting up a deciding third match.

Winning the toss, Bangladesh opted to bat first at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Opener Tanzid Hasan Tamim provided a quick start, scoring 22 runs off 17 balls, before being dismissed by Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar with Bangladesh's total at 28.

Following Tanzid's departure, Soumya Sarkar and Najmul Hossain Shanto formed a crucial partnership, stabilising the innings. Soumya showed intent, but fell short of a half-century, scoring 35 from 49 balls before he was trapped LBW by Rashid Khan, leaving Bangladesh at 99. Meanwhile, Shanto held firm at the crease, initially batting aggressively but slowing as he worked his way to a valuable half-century.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz, batting at number four, looked composed as he partnered with Shanto. Shanto's scoring rate dropped as the innings progressed, yet he managed to reach his fifty. Miraz, however, was dismissed for 22 off 33 balls by Rashid Khan, who bowled him with a sharp googly, leaving Bangladesh at 152.

Towhid Hridoy added 11 runs from 16 balls before departing, while Shanto was eventually dismissed at 183, caught by Mohammad Nabi off Nangyalaya Kharote, after a gritty 76 off 119 balls. Mahmudullah Riyad followed soon after, scoring just 3 off 9 balls, as Bangladesh found themselves under renewed pressure.

Debutant Jaker Ali Anik and Nasum Ahmed, returning to international cricket after a year, provided a much-needed boost in the final overs. Both took an aggressive approach, accelerating Bangladesh's total. Jaker remained unbeaten, scoring a lively 37 off 27 balls, while Nasum contributed a quick 25 from 24 balls. Thanks to their efforts, Bangladesh finished on 252-7 after 50 overs.

For Afghanistan, Nangialaia Kharote was the standout bowler, claiming three wickets, while Rashid Khan and Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar took two each.

Afghanistan's chase got off to a poor start, as Taskin Ahmed dismissed Rahmanullah Gurbaz for just 2, with Afghanistan's total at 18.

Sediqullah Atal and Rahmat Shah steadied the innings with a promising partnership. Atal scored 39 off 51 balls before he was dismissed by Nasum Ahmed, who was making his return to the side. Rahmat, meanwhile, held his ground and reached his fifty, keeping Afghanistan in the contest.

After reaching his fifty, Rahmat Shah was run out following a mix-up at the crease, derailing Afghanistan's chase. Shortly after, Hashmatullah Shahidi and Azmatullah Omarzai were also dismissed, with Afghanistan losing three wickets in the space of six balls and falling further behind.

Gulbadin Naib offered some resistance with a brisk 26 from 25 balls but was dismissed by Shariful Islam. In the next over, Mehidy Hasan Miraz claimed the key wicket of Mohammad Nabi, as Afghanistan's batting line-up began to crumble.

Miraz continued his fine spell, removing Kharote, while Mustafizur Rahman dismissed Rashid Khan, who scored 14 off 16 balls. Ghazanfar was the final wicket to fall, caught out for 1 off Nasum, securing Bangladesh's 68-run victory as Afghanistan were bowled out for 184.

Nasum took three wickets, while Mustafizur and Miraz claimed two each. Taskin and Shariful added a wicket apiece, ensuring an all-round team effort to secure the win. Bangladesh's victory brings the series level, with the final match on tuesday, now set as the decider.