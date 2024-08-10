Tigers to depart for Pakistan on Monday

Originally set for 17 August, the team will now fly out on 12 August.

The adjustment follows challenges in completing the Tigers' final training sessions before the tour. Foreign coaching staff expressed concerns about joining the practice in Mirpur due to the current local conditions.

A member of the selection panel explained the change: "The primary reason for the early departure is to ensure we can get the entire team together. Training has been disrupted, affecting preparation. By relocating our camp to Pakistan, we aim to adapt to local conditions and benefit from practicing there."

The early departure will allow the players to acclimate to conditions in Pakistan. The BCB has secured 18 tickets for players and coaching staff, with the team scheduled to depart Dhaka on 12 August at 4:00 PM.

Several members of the potential Test squad, including Mushfiqur Rahim and Mominul Haque, have already arrived in Islamabad. They will participate in Bangladesh 'A' team's opening four-day match against Pakistan 'A,' starting 13 August.

The BCB is anticipated to announce the Test squad on 10 August. The first Test is slated to begin on 21 August in Rawalpindi, with the second Test scheduled for 30 August in Karachi.