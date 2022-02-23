Tigers' controlled bowling restricts Afghanistan to 215

Sports

TBS Report
23 February, 2022, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 23 February, 2022, 02:48 pm

Afghanistan scored just 47 runs in the final phase of the innings and were bowled out for 215 in 49.1 overs.

Tigers&#039; controlled bowling restricts Afghanistan to 215

The 63-run partnership between Najibullah Zadran and Mohammad Nabi threatened to post a total of somewhere around 240-250 but some controlled bowling in the final phase of the innings did not let the visitors go past 215.

Mustafizur Rahman carried his fine form into the match as he got rid of the in-form Rahmanullah Gurbaz in just his second over. But his new-ball partner Taskin Ahmed was a bit wayward in the opening spell with his line. He gave away 26 runs off his first four overs that included a 15-run over which prompted Tamim Iqbal to bring about a change in bowling.

Shakib Al Hasan and Shoriful Islam conceded just 16 runs between the 9th and 14th over and pressure started mounting on Rahmat Shah and Ibrahim Zadran.

Zadran was the second batter to go back to the shed as he failed to make use of the reprieve he got in the sixth over. Shoriful Islam accounted for the wicket. Zadran added 45 off 10.5 overs with Shah.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Shoriful made Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi wait for a long time to get off the mark. The duo dried up runs for Afghanistan and Taskin, coming back to bowl his second spell, scalped Shah who was well-set on 34.

Just when Shahidi was looking comfortable after a tough start and looking to build a partnership with Najibullah Zadran, Tamim brought Mahmudullah to roll his arm over and he immediately did the trick by removing Shahidi. He made 28 off 43. Afghanistan were 102 for four after 28 overs.

Mohammad Nabi came out to bat at six and built an important partnership with Najibullah. The latter was the aggressor in the partnership. He negated Shakib well, picking up three boundaries off him. Nabi too looked solid and the duo added a run-a-ball 63 to up the current run rate. 

Taskin once again broke the partnership in his third spell by getting Nabi out caught behind for 20. 

Najibullah reached his fifty off 70 balls after a slow start. He added 29 with Gulbadin Naib before Shakib picked him up in the 45th over. Rashid Khan played a couple of dot balls and Shakib cleaned him up in the last ball of his ninth over.

Shoriful got the all-important wicket of Najibullah in the penultimate over. The southpaw top-scored with 67 off 84 deliveries with the help of four fours and two sixes.

Mustafizur returned three for 35 and Taskin, Shoriful and Shakib bagged two wickets apiece. Miraz bowled an economical spell despite going wicketless. 

Afghanistan scored just 47 runs in the final phase of the innings and were bowled out for 215 in 49.1 overs.
 

Cricket

Bangladesh Cricket Team

