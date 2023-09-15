Tigers clinch thriller against India in their final Asia Cup match

Bangladesh clinched a hard-fought six-run win in a humdinger of a match against India in their last Super Fours match of the Asia Cup in Colombo on Friday.

Shubman Gill's 121-run innings from 133 balls was the batting mainstay for India and a 42 from 34 balls from Axar Patel late on got them close to the 266-run target set by the Tigers but they fell short in the end.

Although Bangladesh were edging ahead in the game during India's run chase, they were always in the hunt with their deep batting order and that meant it was anyone's game until the penultimate over of the run chase.

The win however doesn't paper over the cracks in the Bangladesh team that has lacked consistency in batting and as a result failed to reach the final in the tournament they were eyeing to win for the first time.

For India, the defeat will be a dampener but they will still be favourites in the final against Sri Lanka on Sunday.

In bowling, fast bowler Tanzim Hasan Sakib was the most impressive for Bangladesh with 2-32 in his 7.5 overs, especially the way he dismissed India captain Rohit Sharma and then Tilak Varma.

His bowling set the tone for Bangladesh in the second innings and he was ably supported by the spinners.

Captain Shakib Al Hasan took 1-43 in his 10 overs while Mahedi Hasan took 2-50 in his nine overs and Mehidy Hasan Miraz also chipped in with one wicket giving away 29 runs in his five overs.

He was also adjudged the player of the match for his all-round efforts as he top-scored with 80 from 85 balls.

Although Nasum Ahmed went wicketless, he was good with his overall control with the ball in his 10 overs giving away 50 runs to add to his invaluable 44-run innings from just 45 balls.

Mustafizur Rahman was brought back in the starting XI and was expensive initially, but in the death overs, he proved his worth and took 3-50 in his eight overs.

His 49th over was the over that brought the match finally in Bangladesh's favour as he took two wickets - the dangerous Axar and Shardul Thakur - to give the Tigers a sigh of relief.

Earlier, Bangladesh posted a competitive total of 265/8 against India in the last Super Fours match of the ongoing Asia Cup in Colombo.

Shakib Al Hasan and Towhid Hridoy were fantastic in the middle-order but it was the number eight Nasum Ahmed whose valuable contribution towards the end of the innings took Bangladesh to a fighting total. Bangladesh took 77 runs off the last 10 overs despite being six down at the 40-over mark.

India's fielding was not up to the mark too as they dropped catches and didn't do to well in the outfield.

Bangladesh fielded a new opening pair but the move didn't work. Mohammed Shami, into the side for the first time in the tournament, got a fullish ball to nip back and Litton Das lost his stumps in the second ball he faced. His partner Tanzid Hasan Tamim struck three boundaries and was comfortable hitting over the line. But Shardul Thakur sent him back as the southpaw was played on while attempting a pull shot.

Anamul Haque (4 off 11) was recalled to the side but his stay in the middle was short-lived as well.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who batted decently at the top of the order, was given a chance to bat at number five. He lived dangerously as he was dropped twice and played and missed many before getting out for a torturous 13 off 28. His dismissal left Bangladesh under pressure at 59 for four in the 14th over.

Towhid Hridoy joined his captain Shakib Al Hasan in the middle then. Shakib was largely untroubled as he drove nicely on the up off the fast bowlers and used both his feet and the depth of the crease really well.

The run rate was hovering around four an over and that's when Hridoy decided to get a move-on. The right-hander struck part-timer Tilak Varma for two sixes in the 23rd over. That initiated a good passage of play for Bangladesh.

Shakib played a few paddles to the left-arm spin duo before taking down Axar Patel for two sixes over cow-corner. A few overs later, his senior partner Jadeja received the same treatment.

Shakib (80 off 85) was looking good for a big score but got out bowled off an inside-edge right after a drinks break. Thakur accounted for the wicket. He added a much-needed 101 off 19.1 overs with Hridoy.

Hridoy (53 off 80) hit his second consecutive half-century but mistimed a pull shot off Thakur soon after and Varma took an easy catch at slip.

Nasum Ahmed, back into the side, was a revelation at number eight. He played the slog shot to great effect and was lucky to get a few boundaries behind the wicket. Mahedi Hasan gave him good support as well.

Nasum was not intimidated in front of the pace of Shami and Prasidh Krishna but the latter foxed him with an off-pace ball. He departed for 44 off 45, adding 45 with Mahedi.

Mahedi scored 29* off 23 and debutant Tanzim Hasan Sakib blasted an 8-ball-14.