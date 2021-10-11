Tigers' chance to grab at least Tk. 1 crore from T20 WC

As the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced handsome prize money for the upcoming Twenty20 World Cup to be held in Oman and United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bangladesh have a golden chance to grab more than BDT 1 crore if they can move to the Super 12s.

It is expected that Bangladesh will be through to Super 12s with ease as they have to face off teams like Scotland, Oman and Papua New Guinea in Round 1 which is dubbed as qualifying stage. Two teams will move to Super 12s from Bangladesh's group.

Even if Bangladesh fail to move to the Super 12s, they will get US$ 40,000 (approximately BDT 34 lakh) as prize money. If Bangladesh can play Super 12s and fail to move to semifinal from there, which is expected result for them, they will still get US$ 70,000 (approximately BDT 60 lakh). In addition for each victory, there will be handsome bonus. Therefore, if Bangladesh can just move to the Super 12s, they will have prize money worth BDT 1 crore.

If Bangladesh can reach the semifinals, they will get at least US$ 4 lakh, regardless of their victory or defeat. This means that even if they lose, the prize money will be given to the two losing semifinalists.And if they reach the final, Bangladesh will have at least US$ 8 lakh in their pockets. Because the runners-up team will get this award. And if they become champions, they will bring home US$ 16 lakh, which is about 14 crore in Bangladeshi currency.

16 teams are going to take part in the competition which will be held from October 17 to November 14. The eight teams to take part in the first round are Bangladesh, Ireland, Namibia, Netherlands, Oman, Papua New Guinea, Scotland and Sri Lanka. From here, four teams will join Afghanistan, Australia, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa and the West Indies, who have already secured Super 12s.