Tigers celebrate Eid with comfortable win against West Indies in 1st ODI

With the six-wicket win, Bangladesh went 1-0 up in the three-match series. This was Bangladesh's ninth consecutive win against the West Indies in ODIs.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Although it was not the most assured batting effort, the Bangladesh batters did enough to achieve a modest target of 150 in the rain-affected 41 overs per side first ODI against the West Indies in Providence. With the six-wicket win, Bangladesh went 1-0 up in the three-match series. This was Bangladesh's ninth consecutive win against the West Indies in ODIs.

Despite losing Litton Das early in the chase, Tamim Iqbal played his shots before going back to the shed after getting run-out for a breezy 33 off 25. Najmul Hossain Shanto, in at three, looked good for his 46-ball-37. 

Mahmudullah's knock wasn't fluent by any means but he remained unbeaten on 41 off 69 till the end. Nurul Hasan scored 20 not out off 27. Bangladesh went past the West Indies' total comfortably with 9.1 overs to spare. Akeal Hosein, Nicholas Pooran and Gudakesh Motie picked up one wicket each.

Earlier, after opting to bowl first, Mustafizur Rahman sent back Shai Hope, who has a tremendous record against Bangladesh, in his first over itself. Debutant Nasum Ahmed bowled with impeccable accuracy with the new ball although he didn't get a wicket. 

Bangladesh bowlers hardly gave anything away. Shoriful Islam was the most successful bowler for Bangladesh in the match as he returned an excellent four-wicket haul.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz was brilliant as well, picking up three key West Indies batters - Kyle Mayers, Rovman Powell and Nichols Pooran - and affected a run out with a direct hit. 

Cricket

West Indies Cricket Team / Bangladesh Cricket Team

