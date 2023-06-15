Tigers bundled out in first hour but fight back with three Afghan wickets before lunch

TBS Report
15 June, 2023, 11:55 am
Last modified: 15 June, 2023, 12:19 pm

Bangladesh batters managed to add only 20 runs from their overnight scoring losing the five remaining wickets.

Photo: Walton
Photo: Walton

Afghanistan coach Jonathan Trott was probably kidding when he said they would want to take Bangladesh's rest of the wickets for 10 runs when they take the field on the second day. But the Tigers took it seriously and added only 20 runs from their overnight scoring losing the five remaining wickets. And it took Afghanistan merely 45 minutes to clean up the tail.

Mushfiqur Rahim and Mehidy Hasan Miraz added 11 runs in the morning before Miraz departed for 48. 

The Tigers could add only seven runs after that for the remaining four wickets. 

Mushfiq also missed his half-century departing for 47. 

No other tailenders could really get going as the hosts were bundled out for 382. 

Afghan debutant Nijat Masood breathed fire to bag his maiden five-for, he picked up three in the morning. Yamin Ahmadzai bagged a brace. 

Bangladesh fought back well in the second hour of the session, picking up three Afghan wickets before lunch. They could have taken a few more.

Shoriful Islam and Ebadot Hossain created quite a few chances. Skipper Litton Das missed a catch behind the stumps and a few passed by the slip cordon. Shoriful has been unlucky but he bowled brilliantly while Ebadot bagged a brace in his 2.4 over-spell.

The first session saw eight wickets being taken in pacer-dominated 17.4 overs.

The hosts will somewhat be happy with their fightback nonetheless. They still lead by 347 runs in the one-off Test.

