Sports

TBS Report
23 March, 2022, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 23 March, 2022, 09:11 pm

Tigers on the brink of history as they bundle Proteas for a paltry 154

This is South Africa's lowest ever total against Bangladesh and the visitors are on the brink of a massive history as they need 155 runs to win their first-ever series against South Africa in South Africa.

Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

South Africa were probably planning something above 300 when they scored 40 runs in their first 6 overs after electing to bat first at Centurion. Their openers - Janneman Malan and Quinton de Kock - looked comfortable in the middle and were scoring runs quite easily. But Bangladeshi bowlers, especially Taskin Ahmed who became the away bowler to bag the first five-for in South Africa since 2012, had other plans in mind. They fought back, took quick wickets and eventually restricted the hosts for a petty 154 runs in the series decider.

This is South Africa's lowest ever total against Bangladesh and the visitors are on the brink of a massive history as they need 155 runs to win their first-ever series against South Africa in South Africa.

But it wasn't Taskin who began the wicket fest for the Tigers. 

Mehidy Hasan Miraz picked up the first wicket of de Kock who was caught at long-off by Mahmudullah Riyad in the seventh over and everything just changed from there.

And it was all Taskin after that. He ran in and banged the ball into the pitch and utilised the variable bounce on offer at the SuperSport Park to full effect.

The hosts managed to bag only 49 more runs in the next 14 overs, and lost half of their batting order. 

 Taskin literally rattled the top order of South Africa. He first picked up the wicket of Kyle Verreynne with a rather poor delivery which Verreynne dragged in back to the stumps and the 20-run partnership was broken.

Janneman Malan, who did all the hard work to make 39 off 54 deliveries, edged one to the keeper and Mushfiq didn't miss the chance. The hosts were reduced to 69 for 3 at that point.

Skipper Temba Bavuma couldn't last long either. He was the next man to go after being trapped LBW by Shakib Al Hasan for only 2 runs. 

Rassie van der Dussen and David Miller then put up a petty 12-run partnership before Van der Dussen was caught at point off Shoriful's delivery.

South Africa lost their top 5 batters for only 83 runs. 

Taskin bagged his third wicket sending Dwaine Pretorius for 20.

Miller was the only hope for the hosts after they were 6 down, but he failed to live up to expectations. He was dismissed for 16.

Keshav Maharaj then hit a few boundaries to take the hosts beyond 150. 

Taskin, who finished with figures of 5-35, said he tried to stick with his basics and it worked out for him on the day.

"I stuck with my process and basics, and thankfully it worked out. I tried some variations but stuck to my line and length. I'm following my process for the last two years and that's why its working," he said.

Apart from his five-for, Shakib bagged a brace for 24 runs while Shoriful Islam and Miraz picked up a wicket each.

For South Africa, Malan top-scored with 39 and Mahraj bagged 28. 

 

