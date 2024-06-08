Tigers' brilliant bowling display restrics SL to 1244/9

Bangladesh put up a brilliant bowling performance to restrict Sri Lanka to 124/9 after 20 overs in Texas.

Tigers conceded only 71 runs after the batting powerplay and picked up wickets at regular intervals to keep Lankan batters quiet throughout the innings.

Just one boundary was hit in the last eight overs.

Rishad Hossain and Mustafizur Rahman picked up three wickets each while Taskin Ahmed bagged a brace. Tanzim Hasan Sakib picked up the other wicket.

7:52 am

Litton Das' sharp glovework saw Dhananjaya de Silva walk back to the shed as Rishad Hossain got his third wicket. Sri Lanka were 109-6 in the 17th over.

Rishad conceded just three runs in the 17th over. He ended up with a figure of 4-0-22-3.

7:41 am

Rishad Hossain extracted a considerable amount of turn and bounce and that coupled with Mustafizur's variations and Taskin's accuracy helped Bangladesh stem the run flow in the middle overs.

Rishad, on his T20 World Cup debut, got the reward of his good work with the ball as he sent back Charith Asalanka and Wanindu Hasaranga in the 15th over. Sri Lanka were 100-5 then.

7:13 am

Pathum Nissanka was looking a million dollars but Mustafizur Rahman yet again provided the much-needed breakthrough. Nissanka made 47. Sri Lanka are 70-3 after the ninth over.

7:01 am

Pathum Nissanka took down Shakib Al Hasan for four boundaries but Mustafizur Rahman pulled things back with the wicket of Kamindu Mendis in the next over. Sri Lanka are 53-2 after the powerplay.

6:46 am

Taskin Ahmed, after conceding boundaries in his first two deliveries on his return to Bangladesh's playing XI, drew the first blood bypicking up the wicket of Kusal Mendis.

It was not quite as short, just back of a length as it caught Mendis in two minds over whether to come forward or stay back. Ended up just poking at this outside off and chops on to the stumps.

Sri Lanka are 25/1 after 3 overs.