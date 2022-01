Tigers bowl well to skittles Kiwis out for 328

It was Bangladesh's morning for all money at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui as they picked up the five remaining wickets of New Zealand in the morning session of day two of the first Test match. An impressive bowling display from the visiting side saw the Black Caps getting all-out for 328, well below the average first innings score on this ground.

Shoriful Islam, the pick of the Bangladesh bowlers, got the first breakthrough of the day. Rachin Ravindra was set up well by the left-arm seamer. Shoriful bowled a few outside off which Ravindra left well but a straighter and fuller delivery saw him nicking the ball to Shadman Islam at slips. Ravindra made four.

Henry Nicholls, unbeaten overnight on 32, started from where he left off on day one. The Bangladeshi bowlers went short to him as teams often do against Nicholls but the southpaw negotiated them well. He played the pull shot to good effect and also cut two Ebadot Hossain short balls for boundaries.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz was brought into the attack at the end of the first hour and he immediately made an impact by creating two opportunities, only to be grassed by Mahmudul Hasan Joy. But those misses didn't prove costly as Jamieson holed out to long-on in Miraz's next over.

Four overs later, Miraz took two in two as he removed Tim Southee and Neil Wagner in consecutive deliveries. Wagner was initially not given out on the field but adjudged caught behind by the TV umpire as Bangladesh took a review.

Miraz could've had his fourth if Trent Boult had not been dropped by Shadman who made good ground running from long-on but could not latch on to the ball. But it did not cost Bangladesh too many runs as Nicholls attempted a reverse-sweep off Mominul Haque and picked out Shadman at short third man. The southpaw continued his good run of form at home by scoring a well-made 75. New Zealand added 70 to their overnight total and in the process lost five wickets before getting all-out.

For the tourists, Shoriful and Miraz got three wickets each. Mominul, with his slow left-arm orthodox spin, chipped in with two wickets.

Bangladesh had to bat around ten minutes before the teams headed into lunch. Joy and Shadman played out three overs safely and ended the session at five for no loss after three overs.