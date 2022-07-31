Tigers to bowl first in order to stay alive in the series; Hasan Mahmud makes a return in T20Is after two years

Bangladesh have been asked to bowl first after losing the toss for the second consecutive match at Harare.

The visitors made two changes to their side as Nasum Ahmed and Taskin Ahmed make way for Mahedi Hasan and Hasan Mahmud.

Hasan Mahmud is making his T20I return after more than two years. He made his debut against the same opposition in March 2020. He played three ODIs for Bangladesh since then.

TOSS UPDATE: 🇿🇼 won the toss and elected to bat first in the second T20I against @BCBtigers at Harare Sports Club.#ZIMvBAN | #WaltonT20Series | #VisitZimbabwe pic.twitter.com/7xQNmvd9gW— Zimbabwe Cricket (@ZimCricketv) July 31, 2022

Zimbabwe are playing with an unchanged eleven.

The visitors are 1-0 down in the three-match T20I series after losing the first match by 17 runs.

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Munim Shahriar, Litton Das, Anamul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan(w/c), Mosaddek Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Mahedi Hasan

Zimbabwe (Playing XI): Regis Chakabva(w), Craig Ervine(c), Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Milton Shumba, Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Tanaka Chivanga