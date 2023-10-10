Tigers bowl first against England, Mahedi comes in for Mahmudullah

Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan won the and elected to field first in their second World Cup match against England at Dharamsala.

Both teams have made one change each. Mahedi Hasan comes in for Mahmudullah for the Tigers while England bring in Reece Topley for Moeen Ali.

"We will field first. Little cooler than the other day and hopefully our pacers can get something out of the surface. We have one change. The way we fielded, we didn't get the start we wanted but the way we believed was a pleasing side. We want to do the same thing but it is a different game and different mindset, but we want to be as calm as possible. Miraz has come a long way. I have been watching him since 2016 and is now one of the leaders in the team. They are the world champions and we have to be at our best to get a good result," Shakib said at the toss. 

England skipper Jos Buttler said they would have liked to field first as well.

"We would have fielded first as well. We have one change - Topley comes in for Moeen. It was a bad day in the office, we were short of our best. We have had a couple of days good practice and we look forward to put in a good performance. That is due to the quality of the team and we are expecting a good bounce back today. We have to be a little bit smart but as much as you can block it out and focus on performing your skill (referring to the outfield)."

England (Playing XI): Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley
Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Towhid Hridoy, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

