Tigers bat first in series opener against England

Captain Tamim Iqbal won the toss in his return to the ODI side almost after six months and elected to bat first against England in the series opener in Mirpur.

Tamim Iqbal and Taijul Islam return to the ODI side as Bangladesh play with two pacers and three spinners in the side.

There is no Sam Curran for England hand as Will Jacks makes his ODI debut.

A full-strength Bangladesh will be in action after a while.

On the other hand, England are missing the injured duo of Jonny Bairstow and Liam Livingstone and the likes of Joe Root and Harry Brook who are in New Zealand playing Tests.

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tamim Iqbal(c), Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Philip Salt, Dawid Malan, James Vince, Jos Buttler(w/c), Will Jacks, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood