Tigers bat first in series opener against England

Sports

TBS Report
01 March, 2023, 11:35 am
Last modified: 01 March, 2023, 01:53 pm

Related News

Tigers bat first in series opener against England

Tamim Iqbal and Taijul Islam return to the ODI side as Bangladesh play with two pacers and three spinners in the side.

TBS Report
01 March, 2023, 11:35 am
Last modified: 01 March, 2023, 01:53 pm
Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

Captain Tamim Iqbal won the toss in his return to the ODI side almost after six months and elected to bat first against England in the series opener in Mirpur. 

Tamim Iqbal and Taijul Islam return to the ODI side as Bangladesh play with two pacers and three spinners in the side.

There is no Sam Curran for England hand as Will Jacks makes his ODI debut.

A full-strength Bangladesh will be in action after a while.

On the other hand, England are missing the injured duo of Jonny Bairstow and Liam Livingstone and the likes of Joe Root and Harry Brook who are in New Zealand playing Tests.

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tamim Iqbal(c), Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Philip Salt, Dawid Malan, James Vince, Jos Buttler(w/c), Will Jacks, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood

Cricket

Bangladesh Cricket Team / BD vs ENG / England Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Representational image. Photo: Pixabay.

Daily walk can prevent one in ten early deaths, finds Cambridge study

5h | Wellbeing
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Drinkwell: Quenching the thirst for clean water

6h | Panorama
The living room has a deep green wall which doesn’t clash with the rest of the design ethos. Rather, it complements nature and holds the entire space together. Photo: Courtesy

Home decor tips: Interior design ideas to reduce stress and anxiety

1d | Habitat
Sketch: TBS

Using 'বাংলাদেশে তৈরি' in apparel tags

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

‘IDCOL‘ will provide 100 MW solar power to the industrial sector

‘IDCOL‘ will provide 100 MW solar power to the industrial sector

55m | Corporate Talks
Netflix's new strategy to increase audience

Netflix's new strategy to increase audience

3h | TBS Entertainment
700 and counting – Magical Messi’s milestones

700 and counting – Magical Messi’s milestones

17h | TBS SPORTS
Remember those notorious villains of Bangla cinema?

Remember those notorious villains of Bangla cinema?

19h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Bangladesh

Mohammadpur regional passport office to become operational from 1 March

2
Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries
Bangladesh

Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries

3
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year

4
GP restores network after over 2-hr debacle due to 'fibre cable cut'
Telecom

GP restores network after over 2-hr debacle due to 'fibre cable cut'

5
Dhaka Oxford International College is one of the worst colleges in Dhaka located at Malibagh. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

A day in Dhaka's 'worst' college

6
Govt revises up prices of brick, cement, rod
Economy

Govt revises up prices of brick, cement, rod