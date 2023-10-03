Tigers arrive in Dharamsala for their first World Cup encounter

Sports

UNB
03 October, 2023, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 03 October, 2023, 08:12 pm

Related News

Tigers arrive in Dharamsala for their first World Cup encounter

Bangladesh participated in two official warm-up matches in Guwahati, facing Sri Lanka and England, respectively.

UNB
03 October, 2023, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 03 October, 2023, 08:12 pm
Photo: Mehidy Hasan Miraz/Facebook
Photo: Mehidy Hasan Miraz/Facebook

The Bangladesh cricket team touched down in Dharamsala, the designated venue for their first ICC World Cup against Afghanistan match, scheduled for October 7th.

Bangladesh participated in two official warm-up matches in Guwahati, facing Sri Lanka and England, respectively.

The Tigers secured a convincing victory in the first warm-up against Sri Lanka, but faced defeat at the hands of England in the second match.

Bangladesh's captain, Shakib Al Hasan, was absent from both warm-up encounters, raising questions about his fitness.

However, Najmul Hossain Shanto, the team's vice-captain, reassured that Shakib is in prime condition and will be participating in the opening match against Afghanistan.

According to sources within the team, Shakib sustained a minor injury during a football session in practice. Nevertheless, it remains uncertain if he has made a full recovery, though, Najmul assured his participation in the Afghanistan clash.

Bangladesh's second match will also be held in Dharamshala against England on October 10th.

Cricket / ICC World Cup 2023

Bangladesh Cricket Team / Afghanistan Cricket Board / ICC World Cup 2023

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The modern yet minimalistic decor trend beautifully marries the sleekness of contemporary design with the simplicity and functionality of minimalism. Photo: Collected

Modern yet minimalistic decor trends for home and interior design

6h | Habitat
The graveyard is designed as not just a storeroom for dead bodies, rather a green space, that would serve both the deceased and the living beings. Photo: Mike Kelley

Azimpur Graveyard: Landscaping for the deceased and the living

6h | Habitat
In this age of modernity, the mailbox is not very important; emptiness and neglect are their destiny. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The red mailboxes in DU are feeling blue

12h | Features
The Dassler brothers before the fallout. Rudolf (left) and Adi (right). At the center is track and field athlete Josef Waitzer who helped the brothers make Dassler shoes in the beginning. Photo credit: Adi &amp; Käthe Dassler Memorial Foundation

Adidas and Puma: How a sibling rivalry gave rise to two giants of the sports world

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

World Bank lowers Bangladesh's economic growth projection to 5.6%

World Bank lowers Bangladesh's economic growth projection to 5.6%

2h | TBS Economy
The IMF fears that the suffering of the people will increase

The IMF fears that the suffering of the people will increase

2h | TBS World
Japan's Takeda Pharmaceuticals recommends the use of dengue vaccine by the World Health Organization

Japan's Takeda Pharmaceuticals recommends the use of dengue vaccine by the World Health Organization

1h | TBS Science
Is Daraz buying out Paperfly?

Is Daraz buying out Paperfly?

4h | Corporate Talks