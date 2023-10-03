Tigers arrive in Dharamsala for their first World Cup encounter
Bangladesh participated in two official warm-up matches in Guwahati, facing Sri Lanka and England, respectively.
The Bangladesh cricket team touched down in Dharamsala, the designated venue for their first ICC World Cup against Afghanistan match, scheduled for October 7th.
Bangladesh participated in two official warm-up matches in Guwahati, facing Sri Lanka and England, respectively.
The Tigers secured a convincing victory in the first warm-up against Sri Lanka, but faced defeat at the hands of England in the second match.
Bangladesh's captain, Shakib Al Hasan, was absent from both warm-up encounters, raising questions about his fitness.
However, Najmul Hossain Shanto, the team's vice-captain, reassured that Shakib is in prime condition and will be participating in the opening match against Afghanistan.
According to sources within the team, Shakib sustained a minor injury during a football session in practice. Nevertheless, it remains uncertain if he has made a full recovery, though, Najmul assured his participation in the Afghanistan clash.
Bangladesh's second match will also be held in Dharamshala against England on October 10th.