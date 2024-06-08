Tigers almost commit harakiri but eventually defeat Sri Lanka by 2 wickets

TBS Report
08 June, 2024, 08:35 am
Last modified: 08 June, 2024, 10:10 am

Mahmudullah remained unbeaten on 16 after Towhid Hridoy's 40-run innings which tok the Tigers over the line in their T20 World Cup opener.

Bangladesh made a hard work of their chase of 125 runs but eventually won the match by two wickets keeping one over in hand.

9:27 am

Towhid Hridoy smashed three consecutive sixes off Wanindu Hasaranga before getting out leg-before. But he made sure Bangladesh are way ahead of the required run rate.

Bangladesh now require just 33 off 48.

Hridoy made a quick-fire 40 off 20.

9:12 am

Towhid Hridoy ar Litton Das are somewhat building a partnership for the fourth wicket to provide some sort of calm in the tricky chase.

Hridoy is batting frreeling, already hitting a maximum off Hasaranga, scoring 20 off 13 balls. Litton has scored 25 runs from 26 balls.

Bangladesh are 64/3 after 10 overs, still need 61 runs to win from the final 10 overs.

8:37 am

After being set a target of 125, Bangladesh lost two early wickets and are now reeling at 8-2 after two overs.

Soumya departed for a duck while Tanzid Tamim was bowled for three.

