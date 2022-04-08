Tigers aim to end Test series on a high against South Africa

Bangladesh's brilliant bowling performance was overshadowed by their fourth-innings collapse in Durban as the visitors failed to nullify the spin threat posed by South Africa.

Some of their tactics have come under the scanner over the past few days including the decision of bowling first after winning the toss given Bangladesh's poor fourth innings record.

But they will look to leave aside all the chatter and put on a much-improved show in the second Test at St. George's Park in Gqeberha starting on Friday.

Although Bangladesh lost by a massive margin of 220 runs, there are a lot of positives they can take from the first Test.

Batting remains a worry as none apart from Mahmudul Hasan Joy could deliver their best.

But they will be bolstered by the return of their best overseas batter Tamim Iqbal after almost a year.

Experienced players need to step up

Mushfiqur Rahim and Mominul Haque, two of Bangladesh's most experienced batters in the Test side, failed miserably in the first Test with the bat. Mushfiqur Rahim hasn't been at his best in this format for some time now despite being fluent in ODIs. He averages 33 in the last two years and has scored only three fifties in 16 innings during this period. Bangladesh certainly expect more from him as the most capped player, especially away from home when conditions are difficult.

Mominul looked clueless against spin in the first Test and the way he got out was ugly for a batter who plays a massive amount of spin bowling even in domestic cricket. Mominul's weakness against spin is not new but giving wickets to spinners away from home is a crime, to his own admission. The Bangladesh skipper must turn this around in the second Test and become more responsible as a batter and hold the middle order. With Tamim Iqbal back, he will expect a good platform for the middle order to cash in.

Gqeberha conditions might challenge the visitors

Bangladesh's pace-bowling coach and former South Africa quick Allan Donald a couple of days ago said that the track will get flatter as the Test match progresses and the bowlers need to be creative to make things happen. It will be tough for the visiting side as Taskin Ahmed, the leader of the attack, has flown back home due to an injury and now it's up to Bangladesh how many pacers they will have in the XI.

Ebadaot Hossain bowled decently in the previous match and is Bangladesh's highest wicket-taker in the ongoing ICC Test Championship. Khaled Ahmed was impressive too in the previous game and these two will retain their places in the Park. Given the spinners' success in the previous Test match at St. George's Park, Bangladesh might just recall Taijul Islam to replace Taskin.

Donald said that when it starts reversing, it becomes easier to take wickets and in this case, Ebadot Hossain will have to step up. Wind is also going to be a factor here in terms of bowling and catching and the players are receiving enough insights from Donald, the highest wicket-taker on this venue and head coach Russell Domingo, the former coach of the Warriors who use St. George's Park as their home ground.

Ground and conditions

Teams have been bundled out thrice out of the last five occasions under 300 in the first innings at St. George's Park. Spinners found great success here in the last Test match. Keshav Maharaj took a five-wicket haul, so did Dom Bess. Joe Root too rolled his arm over and bagged a four-for. There is strong evidence that the pitch turns in the later stages of the match.

It can't be said that South Africa have a record to boast of on this ground. Out of 31 Test matches played here, South Africa won 13 and the touring teams won as many. They lost two of their last three Test matches on this ground and one of them was against an Asian side - Sri Lanka.

Day one of the Test match will begin at 2 pm BDST on Friday.