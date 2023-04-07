Tigers 49 runs away from Mirpur Test victory against Ireland

TBS Report
07 April, 2023, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 07 April, 2023, 12:46 pm

Batting stalwarts Tamim Iqbal and Mushfiqur Rahim are at the crease at Lunch on day 4 with eight wickets still remaining.

Photo: BCB
Bangladesh remain just 49 runs away from victory in the Test match against Ireland at Mirpur.

Batting stalwarts Tamim Iqbal and Mushfiqur Rahim are at the crease at Lunch on day 4 with eight wickets still remaining.

Tamim is not out on 24 runs with Mushfiq on 29 in a quickfire 46-run partnership from just 49 balls.

The hosts, needing 138 runs for victory, had wicketkeeper-batter Litton Das open with Tamim in the second innings, in place of Najmul Hossain Shanto, who got out for a golden duck in the first innings of the match.

Litton started aggressively taking the Irish bowlers to all parts of the ground but his innings didn't last long.

A Mark Adair bouncer caught Litton on the grille of his helmet and then somehow managed to ricochet its way to the stumps.

Quite dumbfounded by his luck, he stood still, looking back at the fallen bails as he was dismissed for 23 runs from 19 balls.

Shanto came in but his poor run of form with the bat continued as he was dismissed softly after scoring just four runs.

Andy Balbirnie held on to a dipping ball that Shanto edged to him at first slip and it was Andy McBrine that had the wicket.

Earlier, fast bowler, Ebadot Hossain was too hot to handle for the Ireland batters as he dismissed the remaining two wickets to dismiss the visitors for 292 in their second innings.

