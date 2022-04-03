Tigers 3 down in no time after setting up 274-run target against South Africa

Bangladesh were reduced to a precarious 11 for three after South Africa set them a 274-run target to win the first Test at Kingsmead Cricket Ground in Durban today.

They still need 263 runs with seven wickets in hands. Najmul Hossain Shanto was batting on 5 with Mushfiqur Rahim who is yet to open the account.

Mahmudul Hasan Joy who scored a brilliant 137, the first ton by a Bangladeshi batter against South Africa was dismissed on 4. Another opener Shadman Islan continued his poor form, being out on naught while skipper Mominul Haque made just 2.

South African spinners took all three wickets with Keshav Maharaj snapping up 2-7 and Simon Harmer taking 1-4.

They are believed to make a carnage on fifth day as the pitch had already deteriorated.

Earlier, Bangladesh bowled well to wrap up the South African second innings for 203.

Fast bowler Ebadot Hossain and offspinner Mehidy Miraz claimed three wickets apiece while Taskin Ahmed grabbed two.

South African skipper Dean Elgar top-scored for the side with 64, following his 67 in first innings.

Ryan Rickelton made 39 while Keegan Petersen added 36.

South Africa were bowled out for 367 in its first innings but gained a handy 69-run lead wrapping up the visitors for 298.