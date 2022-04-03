Tigers 3 down in no time after setting up 274-run target against South Africa

Sports

BSS
03 April, 2022, 11:30 pm
Last modified: 03 April, 2022, 11:33 pm

Related News

Tigers 3 down in no time after setting up 274-run target against South Africa

They still need 263 runs with seven wickets in hands.

BSS
03 April, 2022, 11:30 pm
Last modified: 03 April, 2022, 11:33 pm
Photo: CSA
Photo: CSA

Bangladesh were reduced to a precarious 11 for three after South Africa set them a 274-run target to win the first Test at Kingsmead Cricket Ground in Durban today.

They still need 263 runs with seven wickets in hands. Najmul Hossain Shanto was batting on 5 with Mushfiqur Rahim who is yet to open the account.

Mahmudul Hasan Joy who scored a brilliant 137, the first ton by a Bangladeshi batter against South Africa was dismissed on 4. Another opener Shadman Islan continued his poor form, being out on naught while skipper Mominul Haque made just 2. 

South African spinners took all three wickets with Keshav Maharaj snapping up 2-7 and Simon Harmer taking 1-4.

They are believed to make a carnage on fifth day as the pitch had already deteriorated.

Earlier, Bangladesh bowled well to wrap up the South African second innings for 203.

Fast bowler Ebadot Hossain and offspinner Mehidy Miraz claimed three wickets apiece while Taskin Ahmed grabbed two.

South African skipper Dean Elgar top-scored for the side with 64, following his 67 in first innings.

Ryan Rickelton made 39 while Keegan Petersen added 36.

South Africa were bowled out for 367 in its first innings but gained a handy 69-run lead wrapping up the visitors for 298.

Cricket

BD vs SA / Bangladesh Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Dr Saleh Uddin Ahmed. Illustration: TBS

‘There is no need for businessmen to own or run the banks’

11h | Panorama
Curved facades were introduced in every corner of the branch to intensify the feminine aura. Photo: Courtesy

Persona Redefined: A 25th anniversary gift to its customers

14h | Mode
Abdus Sattar, one of the two founders of Baly Keds enterprise, sitting at his office in the Baly Complex in Uttara. Photo: Noor-a-Alam

The rise and fall of Baly Keds

14h | Panorama
The collection of Uran keeps the rich traditions of Bangalee clothing heritage alive. Photos: Courtesy

Studio Uran: Ethical, environmental and eclectic fashion

13h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

How Pak caretaker govt to take shape

How Pak caretaker govt to take shape

2h | Videos
They don’t want to stay in this traditional profession

They don’t want to stay in this traditional profession

3h | Videos
Sri Lanka's economic crisis explained

Sri Lanka's economic crisis explained

3h | Videos
Tesla phone model Pi

Tesla phone model Pi

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy
Economy

Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy

2
Amir Khan. Photo: Collected
Splash

Aamir Khan decided to quit film Industry ahead of Laal Singh Chaddha release

3
People queue outside a state-run supermarket to buy essential food items in Colombo, Sept. 3 Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP
Economy

Sri Lanka seeks new $250M swap from Bangladesh

4
File photo of a BRTC Bus/Collected
Transport

BRTC to buy 320 buses to carry metro rail passengers

5
Picture: Collected
Industry

Bashundhara bringing in a private marketplace

6
A prerequisite for faster rail service is that there has to be section 144 around the railway corridors. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Step-by-step guide to book train tickets online