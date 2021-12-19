Tiger Woods and son Charlie shoot bogey-free 62 at PNC Championship

Sports

Reuters
19 December, 2021, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 19 December, 2021, 01:15 pm

Related News

Tiger Woods and son Charlie shoot bogey-free 62 at PNC Championship

Woods received a huge ovation from spectators after he crushed his tee-shot on the par-four first hole onto the fairway on a warm day at the relaxed non-PGA Tour event in Orlando.

Reuters
19 December, 2021, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 19 December, 2021, 01:15 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Tiger Woods looked solid but not entirely pain-free on his return to competition after a car crash in February that shattered his leg, teaming up with his 12-year-old son Charlie to shoot a bogey-free 62 at the PNC Championship on Saturday.

Woods received a huge ovation from spectators after he crushed his tee-shot on the par-four first hole onto the fairway on a warm day at the relaxed non-PGA Tour event in Orlando.

Tiger and Charlie wore matching peach-coloured shirts and black trousers playing alongside Justin Thomas and his dad Mike at the tournament, which features 19 father-son pairs and the father-daughter team of Nelly Korda and her dad Petr.

Team Woods finished tied for fifth place, three strokes behind leaders Team Cink going into Sunday's second and final round.

"It was awesome," a smiling Woods said after the round, where he and Charlie had 10 birdies.

"It was a boatload of fun for all of us. Charlie and I had a great day playing with the Thomas family. It just couldn't get any better than that."

Thomas said he was "blown away" by Tiger's game.

"Some of the shots he was hitting and the speed that he had was just awesome," he said.

The tournament marks Team Woods's second time playing in the competition, having finished seventh last year.

Woods has said he is a long way from being able to compete in a PGA Tour event after the one-car accident near Los Angeles 10 months ago nearly led to his leg being amputated.

He used a cart to get around the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club and looked to have a slight limp when walking. He grimaced in apparent discomfort after hitting a tee shot on the par-four 16th.

"Oh yeah, I'm tired," Woods said.

"Even though I had the chance to ride the cart, I'm not in golf shape.

"Like anything, if you don't have to endure it you start slowing down. It's nice to have a partner who can hit drives like he did and make a few putts."

Woods, who endured four back surgeries and multiple knee operations in his career before undergoing a back fusion procedure in 2017, has not set a time frame to return to the PGA Tour but said last month he would love to play in the British Open next July.

The 45-year-old American is tied with Sam Snead for the most wins on the PGA Tour with 82, and his 15 major championships puts him three shy of Jack Nicklaus's record of 18 major titles.

Others

Tiger Woods / PNC Championship

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Humans have been consuming edible insects since before the dawn of civilisation. Photo: Bloomberg

Can bugs be a bigger part of the human food chain?

21m | Panorama
Just because it is winter, does not mean you can ditch the SPF

Just because it is winter, does not mean you can ditch the SPF

1h | Mode
The Aviator Harrington Jacket series was launched in 2020. Photo: Airport Style

Airport Style: Merging comfort with style and utility

2h | Mode
Zeba Samiha. Illustration: TBS

Zeba Samiha: The young supply chain professional who balanced out a crisis

2h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Lost plane returned after 35 years, true or fiction?

Lost plane returned after 35 years, true or fiction?

1d | Videos
A Week long food festival in Chittagong

A Week long food festival in Chittagong

1d | Videos
Amazing facts about Dolphins

Amazing facts about Dolphins

1d | Videos
Indicators that Bangladesh has left behind Pakistan

Indicators that Bangladesh has left behind Pakistan

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?

2
Former state minister for information and broadcasting Murad Hasan. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Murad Hasan denied entry to Canada, sent back to Dubai

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

The troubles of travelling with Bangladeshi passport 

4
Bangladesh enters 5G era today
Telecom

Bangladesh enters 5G era today

5
Photo: Golam Murshed
Corporates

Golam Murshed: The architect of a billion-dollar company

6
Last date for US Fulbright Visiting Scholar Program 21 Dec
Education

Last date for US Fulbright Visiting Scholar Program 21 Dec