Tickets won't be available online for England series, BCB's reasoning unclear on the matter

Discussions around online ticket sales pop up ahead of every international cricket series Bangladesh play at home.

As is the case almost every time, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) officials were asked by the media about tickets and where they would be made available for the series against England.

However, BCB Chief Executive Nizam Uddin Chowdhury's explanation about whether tickets would be sold online was unclear.

"For some reasons, we couldn't get an online ticket-selling process done this time either. We will try to start selling tickets online from the Ireland series."

There was a time when tickets were sold online but that has not been happening recently.

Tickets are released at the counter the day before the series starts.

Anticipation sometimes leads to long lines of ticket collectors.

Cricket fans wait for hours to collect tickets while many fail to collect tickets despite standing in line for hours.

In each series, the title sponsor and other sponsors' names and logos are imprinted on the tickets.

BCB finalises the sponsorship for almost every series at the very last minute.

Due to this, the matter of giving names and logos of sponsors on the tickets becomes complicated.

The chief executive of the BCB gave this as the main reason why online tickets are not available and he took the responsibility himself.

"Of course, I have to take responsibility as the chief executive. There is no alternative."