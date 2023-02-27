Tickets won't be available online for England series, BCB's reasoning unclear on the matter

Sports

TBS Report
27 February, 2023, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 27 February, 2023, 09:27 pm

Related News

Tickets won't be available online for England series, BCB's reasoning unclear on the matter

As is the case almost every time, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) officials were asked by the media about tickets and where they would be made available for the series against England. 

TBS Report
27 February, 2023, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 27 February, 2023, 09:27 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Discussions around online ticket sales pop up ahead of every international cricket series Bangladesh play at home.

As is the case almost every time, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) officials were asked by the media about tickets and where they would be made available for the series against England. 

However, BCB Chief Executive Nizam Uddin Chowdhury's explanation about whether tickets would be sold online was unclear.

"For some reasons, we couldn't get an online ticket-selling process done this time either. We will try to start selling tickets online from the Ireland series."  

There was a time when tickets were sold online but that has not been happening recently.

Tickets are released at the counter the day before the series starts.

Anticipation sometimes leads to long lines of ticket collectors.

Cricket fans wait for hours to collect tickets while many fail to collect tickets despite standing in line for hours.

In each series, the title sponsor and other sponsors' names and logos are imprinted on the tickets.

BCB finalises the sponsorship for almost every series at the very last minute.

Due to this, the matter of giving names and logos of sponsors on the tickets becomes complicated.

The chief executive of the BCB gave this as the main reason why online tickets are not available and he took the responsibility himself.

"Of course, I have to take responsibility as the chief executive. There is no alternative." 

Cricket

Nizamuddin Chowdhury / Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Dhaka Oxford International College is one of the worst colleges in Dhaka located at Malibagh. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

A day in Dhaka's 'worst' college

12h | Panorama
Caption: A women weeps as she stands near rubble and damages following an earthquake in Gaziantep, Turkey, 7 February 2023. Photo: Reuters

Turkey earthquake: How are the true costs calculated?

11h | Panorama
Sesh Sarga: A voyage through the waves of human emotions

Sesh Sarga: A voyage through the waves of human emotions

10h | Panorama
Zurhem set the stage on fire with sexy white ensembles. The dance performance by Shudipto and his teammates wearing all white was rather soothing, a balancing act that made the show memorable for the audience. Photo: Courtesy

Zurhem SS23: Of Divinity, femininity & inclusivity

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

How might the Ukraine war end?

How might the Ukraine war end?

1h | TBS World
Prepare yourself for workplaces before graduation

Prepare yourself for workplaces before graduation

10h | TBS Career
Sonia hints retirement with Bharat Jodo Yatra

Sonia hints retirement with Bharat Jodo Yatra

1d | TBS World
Prince of Kolkata filled with nostalgia on return to Dhaka

Prince of Kolkata filled with nostalgia on return to Dhaka

2d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Bangladesh

Mohammadpur regional passport office to become operational from 1 March

2
Why is Bangladesh facing a dollar crisis while others are not?
Economy

Why is Bangladesh facing a dollar crisis while others are not?

3
An aerial view of the 2.15km barrier constructed on the north side and another 670-metre long one on the south side of the approach channel and two jetties of Matarbari coal-fired power plant. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Country's first breakwaters at Matarbari port

4
GP restores network after over 2-hr debacle due to 'fibre cable cut'
Telecom

GP restores network after over 2-hr debacle due to 'fibre cable cut'

5
Representational image. Illustration: Collected
Crime

Man calls 999 after violating daughter

6
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

2.3km in 2 minutes! Thanks to Kalshi flyover