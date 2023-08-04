Tickets for Messi’s first Inter Miami away match sold out in 18 minutes

The Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas, will be the venue for Lionel Messi's first away fixture since his arrival to Inter Miami. It has now been revealed that tickets for the Leagues Cup Round of 16 match against FC Dallas, scheduled for Sunday, reportedly sold out in only 18 minutes.

The Toyota Stadium has a capacity of around 20,500. The official Twitter handle of FC Dallas announced that all tickets for the 6 August fixture have been sold out.

A report published by Marca claimed that the tickets were sold out in 18 minutes and some spectators even shelled out as much as $9,000 to witness Lionel Messi play on Sunday. Athletic reported that tickets were released for sale around 11 am central time.

The prices of resale tickets for Messi's Inter Miami debut game on July 21 ranged from $200 to $5,000. Big names such as Serena Williams, Kim Kardashian, LeBron James and DJ Khaled were in attendance at the DRV PNK Stadium in Miami to witness the Argentine's debut in the MLS.

Fastest-ever ticket sell out for FC Dallas

A Bloomberg article said that the latest sell-out was the fastest ever for FC Dallas, according to team officials. The report stated that starting ticket prices for the match between FC Dallas and Inter Miami were $299. Later, tickets on the official resale marketplace AXS went up to as much as $600, the report said.

FC Dallas co-owner Dan Hunt had interestingly anticipated a similar kind of scenario on Tuesday. Speaking to Bloomberg News, Hunt had said, "We will sell out in a matter of minutes. It's the greatest coup in the history of the league."

With five goals in three matches under his belt, Messi's brief stint for the Major League Soccer (MLS) side Inter Miami has been absolutely stellar. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner kicked off his Inter Miami journey in a sublime fashion scoring a late winner for his side against Cruz Azul. In his next outing, the 36-year-old netted two goals and provided one assist to earn a convincing 4-0 win over Atlanta United.

In his latest appearance, Lionel Messi scored a brace to guide Inter Miami to a 3-1 win against Orlando City in the Leagues Cup. The former Barcelona star needed just seven minutes to score the opening goal of the game. In the 72nd minute, he found the back of the net once again to earn a two-goal cushion for Inter Miami. Now a win against FC Dallas will guarantee Inter Miami a home game in the quarter-finals of the Leagues Cup against one of the Cruz Azul, Houston Dynamo, or Charlotte FC next weekend.