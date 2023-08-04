Tickets for Messi’s first Inter Miami away match sold out in 18 minutes

Sports

Hindustan Times
04 August, 2023, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 04 August, 2023, 12:29 pm

Related News

Tickets for Messi’s first Inter Miami away match sold out in 18 minutes

Some spectators reportedly shelled out as much as $9,000 to witness Lionel Messi play.

Hindustan Times
04 August, 2023, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 04 August, 2023, 12:29 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

The Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas, will be the venue for Lionel Messi's first away fixture since his arrival to Inter Miami. It has now been revealed that tickets for the Leagues Cup Round of 16 match against FC Dallas, scheduled for Sunday, reportedly sold out in only 18 minutes.

The Toyota Stadium has a capacity of around 20,500. The official Twitter handle of FC Dallas announced that all tickets for the 6 August fixture have been sold out.

A report published by Marca claimed that the tickets were sold out in 18 minutes and some spectators even shelled out as much as $9,000 to witness Lionel Messi play on Sunday. Athletic reported that tickets were released for sale around 11 am central time.

The prices of resale tickets for Messi's Inter Miami debut game on July 21 ranged from $200 to $5,000. Big names such as Serena Williams, Kim Kardashian, LeBron James and DJ Khaled were in attendance at the DRV PNK Stadium in Miami to witness the Argentine's debut in the MLS.

Fastest-ever ticket sell out for FC Dallas
A Bloomberg article said that the latest sell-out was the fastest ever for FC Dallas, according to team officials. The report stated that starting ticket prices for the match between FC Dallas and Inter Miami were $299. Later, tickets on the official resale marketplace AXS went up to as much as $600, the report said.

FC Dallas co-owner Dan Hunt had interestingly anticipated a similar kind of scenario on Tuesday. Speaking to Bloomberg News, Hunt had said, "We will sell out in a matter of minutes. It's the greatest coup in the history of the league."

With five goals in three matches under his belt, Messi's brief stint for the Major League Soccer (MLS) side Inter Miami has been absolutely stellar. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner kicked off his Inter Miami journey in a sublime fashion scoring a late winner for his side against Cruz Azul. In his next outing, the 36-year-old netted two goals and provided one assist to earn a convincing 4-0 win over Atlanta United.

In his latest appearance, Lionel Messi scored a brace to guide Inter Miami to a 3-1 win against Orlando City in the Leagues Cup. The former Barcelona star needed just seven minutes to score the opening goal of the game. In the 72nd minute, he found the back of the net once again to earn a two-goal cushion for Inter Miami. Now a win against FC Dallas will guarantee Inter Miami a home game in the quarter-finals of the Leagues Cup against one of the Cruz Azul, Houston Dynamo, or Charlotte FC next weekend.

Football

Lionel Messi / inter miami

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The CH-R GR Sport fuses style, performance, and a hint of sportiness to spice up the mundane crossover, to appeal to those people who are into cars. Photo: Ahbaar Mohammad

Toyota CH-R GR Sport: Same engine, new personality

9h | Wheels
Sketch: TBS

The 'Pied Piper' of Akkelpur: Hunting mice for 45 years

17h | Panorama
The cargo area of China-Europe railway express at Urumqi, Xinjiang. Photo: TBS

World weighs gains as China's Xinjiang gears to be New Silk Road gateway

1d | Panorama
How Vitamin D deficiency is wreaking havoc on people's lives and the healthcare system in Bangladesh

How Vitamin D deficiency is wreaking havoc on people's lives and the healthcare system in Bangladesh

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

First drone delivery service in UK

First drone delivery service in UK

7h | TBS World
The story of Umoja, a village without men in Kenya

The story of Umoja, a village without men in Kenya

4h | TBS World
7 Ways to Prepare Yourself and Your Team for Tough Times

7 Ways to Prepare Yourself and Your Team for Tough Times

1d | TBS Career
World's 1st 'tooth regrowth' medicine moves toward clinical trials

World's 1st 'tooth regrowth' medicine moves toward clinical trials

1d | TBS Science

Most Read

1
Moderna Covid-19 vaccine stability eases distribution challenges
Coronavirus chronicle

Moderna Covid-19 vaccine stability eases distribution challenges

2
TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues
Videos

TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues

3
File Photo: Reuters
South Asia

Pakistani court gives Hafiz Saeed 10-year prison sentence on terror charges

4
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

5
BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee
Sports

BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee