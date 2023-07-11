Ticket prices for Bangladesh matches in Kolkata in World Cup revealed

Snehasish Ganguly, the president of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), revealed the prices for the 2023 World Cup tickets at Eden Gardens on Monday.

The historic venue, which will stage five games of the 50-over event, including India versus South Africa and the second semi-final, has ticket prices ranging from as little as Rs 650 to as much as Rs 3,000.

Here are the ticket rates for matches at Eden Gardens:

Bangladesh vs Netherlands:

Rs 650 for all upper tiers,

Rs 1000 for DH blocks,

Rs 1500 for B K L blocks.

England vs Pakistan & Bangladesh vs Pakistan:

Rs 800 Upper Tiers,

Rs 1200 D H blocks,

Rs 2000 C K blocks,

Rs 2200 B L blocks.

India v SA and Semi-final matches:

​​​​​

Rs 900 Upper Tiers,

Rs 1500 D H blocks,

Rs 2500 C K blocks,

Rs 3000 B L blocks.