Ticket price of Tigers' ODIs against India revealed

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) today revealed the ticket prices of Bangladesh's first two ODI matches against India, which will be held at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka.

The highest price of the ticket is Taka 1500 while the lowest is Taka 200. Grand Stand tickets will be found at Taka 1500 while the VIP Stand ticket price is set at Taka1000. The North and South Stand ticket price is Taka 300 and the Eastern Stand ticket price is Taka 200.

Tickets will go on sale from Saturday (3 December) and the fans can buy the tickets from Shaheed Suhrawardy Indoor Stadium in Mirpur. Counter will open from 9 AM to 6 PM on match day and the previous day of the match.

The first match is on December 4 while the second match is on December 7. The two teams will then travel to Chattogram to play the third and final ODI and first Test. Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium will host the second and final Test.