Thushara hat-trick dismantles Bangladesh in third T20I against Sri Lanka

Sri Lankan slinger Nuwan Thushara recorded a hat-trick in his first over in the third match in the ongoing T20I series against Bangladesh.

Known for his Lasith Malinga-like action and late swing, Thushara cleaned up Najmul Hossain Shanto and Towhid Hridoy in consecutive deliveries and trapped Mahmudullah lbw in the hat-trick ball.

Thushara became the fifth Sri Lanka bowler to get a T20I hat-trick.

The pacer castled Soumya Sarkar in the next over. At the end of the powerplay, his figures read 2-1-2-4.