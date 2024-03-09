Thushara hat-trick dismantles Bangladesh in third T20I against Sri Lanka

TBS Report
09 March, 2024, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 09 March, 2024, 06:38 pm

Thushara hat-trick dismantles Bangladesh in third T20I against Sri Lanka

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Sri Lankan slinger Nuwan Thushara recorded a hat-trick in his first over in the third match in the ongoing T20I series against Bangladesh. 

Known for his Lasith Malinga-like action and late swing, Thushara cleaned up Najmul Hossain Shanto and Towhid Hridoy in consecutive deliveries and trapped Mahmudullah lbw in the hat-trick ball.

Thushara became the fifth Sri Lanka bowler to get a T20I hat-trick. 

The pacer castled Soumya Sarkar in the next over. At the end of the powerplay, his figures read 2-1-2-4.

