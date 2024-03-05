A thrilling Bangladesh-Sri Lanka T20I ends in the most wholesome way between Jaker and his sister

When people ask you what you want to do when you grow up, perhaps one of the most likeable and common answers for kids in the sub-continent would be to 'make my family proud'.

That is exactly how Jaker Ali's sister Shakila Bobby, who is a Sylhet-based journalist for a national daily, felt when asking him a question for the first time in a post-match press conference.

She asked: "You played your first home game in Sylhet. The crowd were chanting your name. What was that like?"

Jaker replied: "Apu, I have always loved playing at this venue. I made my first-class debut it this ground. I know the wicket and atmosphere of this place. It was all good but it would have been great had we won the game."

When Jaker said apu (sister) that's when interest was piqued among some journalists who didn't know about Jaker's sister being present there all along.

That prompted one of the journalists to ask how Jaker felt being asked a question by his own journalist sister at the press conference.

"She must be proud of her brother. She looks happy. It is Allah's will that it has happened this way," Jaker said in response to that question.

It was one of the few moments he smiled in the presser after Bangladesh had lost narrowly against Sri Lanka in the first T20I and Jaker's swashbuckling innings couldn't take his team home.

Shakila was already being mobbed by a lot of the local journalists after the match ended because of her brother's top performance.

The journalist was now the star of the show and giving interviews for a change and that continued when more journalists found out about her after the press conference.

This was overall a fascinating day of cricket in Sylhet as Bangladesh and Sri Lanka renewed their cricket rivalry.

The match started with Shoriful Islam mimicking the Angelo Mathews timed-out celebration he gave Shakib Al Hasan in their World Cup match, their last meeting.

It ebbed and flowed with Sri Lanka dominating most phases in the middle but then Bangladesh fought back with Jakir and Mahmudullah Riyad before Dasun Shakana won it for the visitors in the end.

An entertaining game of T20I cricket with runs scored and the crowd eventually coming in to create an electric atmosphere and it ended in the most wholesome and pleasantly surprising way possible.