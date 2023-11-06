Three quick wickets bundle SL for 279 after Asalanka ton

Tanzim Hasan Sakib picked up two wickets in the 49th over which helped Bangladesh bundle Sri Lanka for 279 runs. Sakib ended with three wickets on his World Cup debut despite being a bit expensive, conceding 80 runs from his 10 overs.

One of Sakib's double-wickets 49th over was Charith Asalanka who bagged his second ODI hundred. He scored 108 from 105 balls hitting six boundaries and five maximums.

Sri Lanka lost their final three wickets for just one run. They managed only 56 runs in the final 9.4 overs losing four wickets.

SL: 279/10 (49.3)

5:23 pm

Dhananjaya de Silva departs after scoring 34 off 36 balls. Mehidy Hasan Miraz picked up the wicket to give Bangladesh a breakthrough.

Dhananjaya comes down the track and is nowhere close to the pitch of the ball. Looks to nudge it into the leg-side and ball brushes the thigh before going towards the keeper. Dhananjaya gives up, Mushfiqur fails to gather it cleanly. He removes one of the bails with the ball not being inside his glove. However, he breaks the second bail with the ball inside his hands. Just to be safe, he also removes a stump out of the groove. Dhananjaya didn't even to get back to his crease.

Important breakthrough!

SL: 213-6 (38)

3:59 pm

Pathum Nissanka and Kushal Mendis' second-wicket partnership was getting dangerous after Sri Lanka lost Kushal Perrera early. They built a 61-run partnership in 63 balls.

But skipper Shakib Al Hasan came in the attack and broke the partnership in the 12th over picking up the wicket of his counterpart before Tanzim Hasan Sakib removed Nissanka in the very next over.

SL: 84/3 (15)

2:14 pm

Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and opted to bowl first in smoggy Delhi against Sri Lanka. Both teams are wounded and struggling in the ongoing World Cup campaign.

Bangladesh made one change in their playing XI, Tanzim Hasan Shakib replaced Mustafizur Rahman who is not 'fit enough' for this clash.

Shakib said Bangladesh have to be technically sound and mentally sound against Sri Lanka.

"There are a lot of expectations but we couldn't fill up. We have two more games and we would like to do well. We have to be technically sound and also mentally sound," Shakib said at the toss.

Sri Lanka made a couple of changes to their playing XI. Kusal Perera and Dhananjaya come in place of Dimuth Karunaratne and Dushan Hemantha.

"We want to put up a good score on this pitch, I think 300 plus would be good," Sri Lanka skipper Kushal Mendis said.

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis(w/c), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka