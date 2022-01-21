Three members of the Fortune Barishal contingent test positive for Covid-19

The Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) kicked off on Friday amid a Covid-19 surge in the country. Fortune Barishal took on Chattogram Challengers in the opening match of the tournament. But bad news came from the Barishal contingent as three of their members including cricketers and coaches tested positive for Covid-19.

Wicketkeeper-batter Nurul Hasan Sohan, top-order batter Munim Shahriar and batting coach Nazmul Abedeen Fahim tested positive for Covid-19, according to a statement from the Barishal team.

Sohan tested positive on 17 January and has been in isolation since then. He will undergo another Covid test on Saturday.

Munim Shahriar and Fahim tested positive on 18 January and have been in isolation as well. All of them are keeping fine, informed the team management.

Munim and Sohan practised with the team earlier and came in close contact with the other players which means the number of Covid affected people in the Barishal contingent may increase. On Thursday, Minister Dhaka leg-spinner Rishad Hossain tested positive.

Six members of Khulna Tigers tested positive on 17 January. It's going to be a massive challenge for the BCB to continue the BPL with a number of people getting affected by Covid-19.