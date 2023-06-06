Three key battles in the Australia-India World Test Championship final

Sports

AFP
06 June, 2023, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 06 June, 2023, 04:01 pm

Related News

Three key battles in the Australia-India World Test Championship final

The fixture, which marks the culmination of a two-year qualifying process, will see some of the world's best players in direct opposition.

AFP
06 June, 2023, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 06 June, 2023, 04:01 pm
Three key battles in the Australia-India World Test Championship final

Australia and India meet in the second World Test Championship final, at the Oval starting Wednesday, in a match worth $1.6 million to the winners and $800,000 to the runners-up.

The fixture, which marks the culmination of a two-year qualifying process, will see some of the world's best players in direct opposition.

Below AFP Sport looks at three key battles that could determine the course of the showpiece match:

Steve Smith v Cheteshwar Pujara

Several members of Australia's squad acclimatised to English conditions ahead of the final with stints at county sides but India batsman Pujara found himself captaining fellow number three Smith during the Australia star's brief stint with south coast club Sussex.

Pujara, 35, enjoyed a purple patch for Sussex that included three hundreds in six innings in April and May, while the highest score Smith could manage was 89.

Smith, however, has a superb Test record at the Oval, averaging nearly 98 after having scoring two hundreds in three matches.

No wonder the 34-year-old said in the build-up to this match: "The Oval is a wonderful place to play cricket in. Lightning-fast outfield, the square goes the whole way across the ground so it is a nice place to bat when you get in and has some decent pace and bounce for an English surface."

Pujara, unlike Smith, is now a one-format player such is the strength of India's limited-overs sides but his patient method of accumulating runs could prove valuable against a powerful Australia pace attack.

"Certainly we've had conversations with Puji, obviously about batting but he also leads Sussex so he's got a good handle on tactics and strategy," said India coach Rahul Dravid.

Pat Cummins v Mohammed Shami

Australia captain Pat Cummins and rival India paceman Mohammed Shami will both have extra in responsibility in the absence of injured quicks Josh Hazlewood and Jasprit Bumrah respectively.

During the drawn 2019 Ashes series in England the now 30-year-old Cummins led Australia's attack with 29 wickets in five matches at a miserly average of 19.62.

Shami may not be able to boast similar figures, but at his best the experienced seamer gives India captain Rohit Sharma great control in the field.

Spin to win?

Australia off-spinner Nathan Lyon has been his country's leading specialist slow bowler for over a decade, with 482 Test wickets at an average of just over 31 apiece.

India counterpart Ravichandran Ashwin is also closing in on 500 Test wickets, with 474 at 23.93 from 92 matches.

India, however, have sometimes been reluctant to play Ashwin in English conditions.

But a dry pitch expected to take turn could mean Ashwin, number one in the ICC Test bowling rankings, is deployed alongside left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja.

Ashwin also has a fine Test record against Australia, with 114 wickets at an average of under 29, and he shared the player-of-the-series award with Jadeja in the home series win against Australia earlier this year.

Cricket

world test championship / India Cricket Team / Australia Cricket Team / Test Cricket

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

TBS Illustration

From graphic eyes to glass skin: 5 viral beauty trends of 2023

1h | Mode
Photo: Courtesy

Stride: Embracing affordable, inclusive, and heritage-inspired fashion

5h | Mode
Seba Prokashoni after QaziDa

Seba Prokashoni after QaziDa

8h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How to retain brains in the country

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Young Entrepreneurs Beating Plastic Pollution

Young Entrepreneurs Beating Plastic Pollution

1d | TBS Stories
The fitness industry of Bangladesh tries to reshape from corona effect

The fitness industry of Bangladesh tries to reshape from corona effect

1d | TBS Stories
Ukraine ready to launch counteroffensive

Ukraine ready to launch counteroffensive

2d | TBS World
Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan's food on the streets of Dhaka

Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan's food on the streets of Dhaka

2d | TBS Food

Most Read

1
bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership
Banking

bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership

2
Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Splash

The Night Dhaka did NOT vibe with Anuv Jain

3
Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner
Bangladesh

Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner

4
Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid
Energy

Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid

5
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

6
Photo: TBS
Energy

2nd unit of Payra power plant to shut down over coal shortage