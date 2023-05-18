Three of four sexual assault charges dropped against Sri Lanka's Gunathilaka

Sports

AFP
18 May, 2023, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 18 May, 2023, 03:28 pm

Related News

Three of four sexual assault charges dropped against Sri Lanka's Gunathilaka

The 32-year-old batsman was arrested in November last year just hours after his country lost to England in their final Twenty20 World Cup match in Australia.

AFP
18 May, 2023, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 18 May, 2023, 03:28 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Three of four sexual assault charges against Sri Lankan cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka were dropped Thursday in a Sydney court, Australian media said.

The 32-year-old batsman was arrested in November last year just hours after his country lost to England in their final Twenty20 World Cup match in Australia.

He was accused of four counts of sexual intercourse without consent after arranging to meet a woman at a bar near the Sydney Opera House through a dating app.

"The complainant was fearing for her life and could not get away from the accused," police alleged in a facts sheet cited by local media, having gone back to her home.

Three of the charges, relating to non-consensual oral and digital penetration, have now been withdrawn, media cited prosecutors as saying.

Gunathilaka, who is on bail, is set to reappear in court to make a plea on 13 July.

He made his international debut in 2015 and has played eight Tests, 47 ODIs and 46 T20Is. Sri Lanka Cricket suspended him after he was charged.

Cricket

Danushka Gunathilaka / Sri Lanka Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Meta Moina: An NFT gallery for Bangladeshi digital artwork

Meta Moina: An NFT gallery for Bangladeshi digital artwork

1h | Panorama
Awut Deng Acuil. Illustration: TBS

When we invest in girls' education, we invest in a nation: S Sudan education minister

2h | Panorama
A stunning view of the Tasmanian landscape. Photo: Tareq Onu

Tasmania: A world of breathtaking beauty and rare animals

5h | Explorer
Illustration: TBS

AI might meet its match in Dhaka South's traffic

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Modern election promises have won the hearts of Thais

Modern election promises have won the hearts of Thais

54m | TBS World
Pending registration, newly developed varieties of bamboo

Pending registration, newly developed varieties of bamboo

39m | TBS Stories
Aftab's dream is to build an advanced cricket bat manufacturing factory

Aftab's dream is to build an advanced cricket bat manufacturing factory

2h | TBS Stories
Why Erdogan’s fate matters to Biden?

Why Erdogan’s fate matters to Biden?

20h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh
Industry

Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh

2
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

12 districts under great danger signal 8 as Mocha becomes severe cyclone

3
State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

PayPal to be launched in Bangladesh soon: Palak

4
Photo: ACC
Sports

Pakistan will not travel to India for World Cup, declares PCB chairman

5
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Cyclone Mocha could turn into a super cyclone

6
Dhaka Metro Rail. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Transport

Metro rail to run from 8am to 8pm from 21 May