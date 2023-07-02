Three classic Ashes controversies

Sports

AFP
02 July, 2023, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 02 July, 2023, 08:10 pm

Related News

Three classic Ashes controversies

AFP Sport looks at three other classic Ashes controversies

AFP
02 July, 2023, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 02 July, 2023, 08:10 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Jonny Bairstow's controversial dismissal in the second Test between England and Australia sparked Ashes fury at Lord's on Sunday.

AFP Sport looks at three other classic Ashes controversies:

 

Bodyline

One of the first great Ashes scandals occurred in the 1932-33 series when England controversially used a tactic that became known as bodyline bowling.

England captain Douglas Jardine told his fast bowlers to bowl at the body of Australian batters in the hope of intimidating them into giving catches to the close fielders.

Largely designed to stop Australia's legendary batsman Don Bradman, the tactic worked well.

Bradman's series average of 56.57 was the worst of his career, but it soured relations between England and Australia.

Australia captain Bill Woodfull said: "There are two teams out there; one is trying to play cricket and the other is not".

The laws of cricket were eventually changed to restrict the effectiveness of bodyline bowling.

 

Lillee's aluminium bat

Former Australia fast bowler Dennis Lillee went out to bat during an Ashes Test in Perth in 1979 with an aluminium bat manufactured by a friend's company.

There were no rules against using an aluminium bat but England captain Mike Brearley complained to the umpires, claiming it was damaging the ball.

The umpires told Lillee he had to change his bat but he refused.

Australian captain Greg Chappell was forced to come out onto the pitch to plead with Lillee to use a normal wooden bat.

Lillee famously threw his aluminium bat across the pitch in disgust after being convinced to stop using it.

 

Broad refuses to walk

England pace bowler Stuart Broad has often been an Ashes villain in Australian eyes and the 2013 series was the catalyst for that image.

Broad stood his ground after clearly edging a ball from Ashton Agar to slip, with umpire Aleem Dar giving him not out.

Australia had used up all of their reviews at the time and Broad went on to share a crucial partnership with Ian Bell as England won the first Test.

Australia coach Darren Lehmann was furious, calling the incident "blatant cheating".

"I hope the Australian public give it to him this summer and I hope he cries and goes home," he said.

A defiant Broad shot back: "I never once thought 'I'm gonna walk off here'.

"I've never walked in cricket. I don't see why I would and in that series 22 different players nicked the ball and didn't walk."

Cricket

Ashes Test / Australia Cricket Team / England Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Noor A Alam

Revival of the Gandaria Railway Station

8h | Panorama
A blazer can instantly transform your former work-from-home uniform into a polished ensemble. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Power and Style: The modern working woman's wardrobe

9h | Mode
Photo: Collected

Wagner Group in Africa: What's its future after the mutiny?

11h | Panorama
(Left) The Holey Artisan Bakery became the site of the deadliest terrorist attack seven years ago. This year many diplomats paid their tribute to the fallen victim of the attack. (Right) Photographed Italian representatives. Photos: Collected

Holey Artisan: Remembering the descent into a dark chapter

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Variegated cactus is growing in popularity

Variegated cactus is growing in popularity

2h | TBS Stories
The Story of a Veteran Gunsmith

The Story of a Veteran Gunsmith

9m | TBS Stories
Petrobangla seeks Tk7,181cr loan to foot LNG import bills

Petrobangla seeks Tk7,181cr loan to foot LNG import bills

5h | TBS Insight
How Ukraine tackles Russian Missile?

How Ukraine tackles Russian Missile?

9h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Health

Should you take cholesterol-lowering statins?

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph. OceanGate Expeditions/Handout via REUTERS
World+Biz

Landing frame, rear cover from the submersible found among debris

4
H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs
RMG

H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs

5
Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology-based “Team Crack Platoon” builds electric racing cars made of local and eco-friendly materials to take part in global formula events. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

The road to glory: Formula Student clocks top speed in Bangladesh

6
Infographic: TBS
Stocks

Aziz Mohammad Bhai's second generation enters Olympic board