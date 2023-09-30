'Those angry celebrations are a thing of the past': Kohli reflects on rough patch ahead of World Cup

Virat Kohli, one of India's most decorated batters, will look to lift his second World Cup when the tournament gets underway in India from October 5. The last member of the 2011 World Cup-winning batch, which was also played in the sub-continent, Kohli will look to make this opportunity count as it could possibly be his last appearance in the showpiece event.

While the former India skipper has always remained fans' favourite, Kohli heads into the tournament on the back of tremendous forms. The cricketer is on the cusp of shattering Sachin Tendulkar's record of smashing the most number of ODI tons and given the way he's been performing it's almost certain to see that happening in the showpiece event.

Despite being regarded as the best in business, Kohli too was hit by rough patch, which made him wait for 1020 days to get to his 71st international ton.

However, the drought ended during the Asia Cup in September last year, when Kohli smashed a ton against Afghanistan in the shorter format, something which the Indian had least anticipated. And since then there has been no looking back. He has added another six tons to his tally, taking the total to 77.

But the phase did teach Kohli a lesson or two as revealed by the batter himself to ICC. "The last two and a half years have taught me a lot. Those angry celebrations are a thing of the past. I have had many suggestions, lots of advice has come my way; people were telling me I was doing this wrong, that wrong.

"I picked out all the videos from the best time I had, same initial movement, same approach towards the ball and it was just what was happening inside my head, I wasn't able to explain it to anyone," said Kohli.

While Kohli is surely an opponent's nightmare with the bat, his aggressive nature has often helped him excel further. The animated celebrations, the on-field banters, Kohli has always been a player who likes to give it back.