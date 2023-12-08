Third day of Bangladesh-New Zealand Test delayed due to wet outfield

The weather again held up play Friday on the third day of the second Test between Bangladesh and New Zealand at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

Stumps were called on Thursday without a ball being bowled after a day of rain and there was more overnight.

The wet outfield forced umpires to delay Friday's start and light rain is forecast.

Fifteen wickets fell on the first day with the tourists trailing by 117 after being held to 55-5 at stumps.

Bangladesh opted to bat first and were all out for 172 in their first innings.