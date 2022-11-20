Thigh injury ends current Ballon d'Or winner Benzema's World Cup with France

The Real Madrid forward and current Ballon d'Or holder sustained a thigh injury in training with Les Bleus on Saturday evening and examinations have determined he will play no part in the tournament, according to multiple reports in France.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Karim Benzema has been ruled out of the World Cup in a huge blow to France's chances in Qatar.

As reports Goal France, Benzema had been suffering from a hamstring injury but it is tear to the left thigh which ends his World Cup dream. The 34-year-old carried on throughout the session but was then sent for an MRI test at Aspetar Hospital in Doha, where his worst fears were confirmed.

After consulting with France staff, the decision was made for Benzema to withdraw from the squad, with Didier Deschamps now having until Monday to call up a replacement, ahead of their first match of the World Cup against Australia on Tuesday.

France have already lost several players due to injury, including Paul Pogba, N'Golo Kante, Mike Maignan and Christopher Nkunku.

It comes as a particularly cruel blow for Benzema, whose standout performances for club and country in 2022 saw him crowned Ballon d'Or winner just last month. Benzema also missed the last World Cup due to being exiled from the squad over his alleged blackmail of ex-France team-mate Mathieu Valbuena.

Deschamps offered Benzema a reprieve by bringing him out from the cold and back into the international set-up, with the forward forming a superb partnership with Kylian Mbappe in attack.

While Mbappe is still considered France's star man, Benzema's absence will be sorely felt. It was the Madrid star who put in a Man of the Match display against Spain to win the Nations League final for France in October last year, with both he and Mbappe scoring the goals in a 2-1 win.

Martin Terrier and Wissam Ben Yedder are the two names in the frame to replace Benzema in the squad, though it is an impossible void to fill.

France had been preparing for the worst due to Benzema's muscle problems in the run up to the tournament, though he was given every chance to prove himself, with team-mate Adrien Rabiot describing him as a "special case".

Speaking earlier this month, Deschamps told TF1: "He [Benzema] knows that the World Cup is a very important moment for him. He will do everything, like the whole group, to be ready on November 22.

"There was a period where Benzema played too much and is now paying the price with small injuries. But he knows the World Cup is important."

Benzema has made 12 appearances for Real Madrid this season but missed several in the lead up to the World Cup.

