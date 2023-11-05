'They're top quality players': Buttler says faith in team still intact despite World Cup setback

Sports

Reuters
05 November, 2023, 11:30 am
Last modified: 05 November, 2023, 11:33 am

Related News

'They're top quality players': Buttler says faith in team still intact despite World Cup setback

Buttler's own form with the bat has been emblematic of his team's struggles in the tournament and England have looked woefully out of form and short of confidence in their first seven matches that include six defeats.

Reuters
05 November, 2023, 11:30 am
Last modified: 05 November, 2023, 11:33 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Not even England's World Cup elimination could shake captain Jos Buttler's belief in his team or himself, the 33-year-old said after their title defence wilted with a defeat by Ashes rivals Australia on Saturday night.

Buttler's own form with the bat has been emblematic of his team's struggles in the tournament and England have looked woefully out of form and short of confidence in their first seven matches that include six defeats.

White-ball stalwart Buttler could not manage a single half-century so far in the tournament, while their star-studded batting lineup managed a 200-plus total only once in their last four outings.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"I wouldn't say the belief is shaken, more just the frustration grows and adds," Buttler told reporters.

"These are top quality players. I speak about myself more. I think the belief in my game is as high as it's ever been really, which is why there's so much frustration.

"Coming into the tournament I felt in fantastic form, as good a form as I've been in. So, to be sat here having had the tournament I've had is incredibly frustrating, but it doesn't shake your belief."

The conditions were not totally unfamiliar to most of his team mates, who play for different Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises in the country.

Buttler dismissed the suggestion that the burden of captaincy might be affecting his batting, though he did not spare himself in his frank assessment of their campaign in India.

"No, I wouldn't say the captaincy. It's something I've enjoyed - that responsibility - in T20 cricket and ODI cricket before this tournament.

"I felt like it's brought out a lot of really good things in my batting. So, it's been frustrating... I can't quite put a finger on why I'm not playing to the level I expected (of)myself."

"Of all the things that have happened on this trip, I'd say my own form has been my biggest frustration, because you want to lead from the front as a captain."

England, who face the Netherlands and Pakistan in their remaining matches, are now fighting for a top-eight finish to qualify for the 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan.

Cricket / ICC World Cup 2023

Jos Buttler / England Cricket Team / ICC World Cup 2023

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Palestinians leave their homes following Israeli bombardment on Gaza City on 30 October 2023. Bangladesh has more than 70 students, mostly medical students, from the Gaza Strip alone. Photo: AP

Dhaka's Palestinian students: 'How can I study when my people are suffering'

5h | Panorama
Dengue fever outbreaks come in waves. Hospitalised dengue patients at a Dhaka hospital in August this year. Photo: Nayem Ali

Dengue rates plunged after the release of lab-altered mosquitoes

4h | Panorama
Dhaka traffic is much better when schools are closed. Why not use school buses?

Dhaka traffic is much better when schools are closed. Why not use school buses?

1d | Panorama
Asymmetry jewellery updates your entire look with a simple shift in design perspective. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

When imperfection is perfect: Into the edgy world of asymmetric jewellery

2d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Is Israel going to follow the "hannibal" policy again?

Is Israel going to follow the "hannibal" policy again?

16h | TBS World
Fabulous records of Lionel Messi in football

Fabulous records of Lionel Messi in football

15h | TBS SPORTS
6.4 magnitude earthquake destroys Nepal's mountain town

6.4 magnitude earthquake destroys Nepal's mountain town

20h | TBS World
The geopolitical situation is now gaining importance in the boardrooms of US companies

The geopolitical situation is now gaining importance in the boardrooms of US companies

17h | TBS World