'They were swearing at times': Mominul accuses South Africa cricketers of 'abuse' during first Test

Bangladesh Test skipper Mominul Haque has accused South African cricketers of 'abuse' during the first Test at Durban. Some of the Protea cricketers crossed the limit while sledging, he mentioned.

"Sledging is a part of the game. It is pretty normal. But they crossed limits and were even swearing at times. The umpires probably didn't notice that," Mominul said during the virtual press conference after their 220-run defeat to the hosts.

Mominul didn't disclose what was said by the Proteas, and they are yet to file an official complaint against it.

"I can't share what has been told right now. We haven't filed anything officially yet."

ICC introduced local umpires for bilateral series due to travel restrictions during the Covid situation.

Mominul demanded for neutral umpires in the coming series as the Covid situation has improved in all countries.

By stumps on day four of the ongoing Durban Test, as many as eight decisions had been reversed when sent upstairs and most of them were initially given in favour of the home side by Marais Erasmus and Adrian Holdstock. Most of the close calls went against Bangladesh.

"We can't do anything about umpiring. But one thing, I think is important, the ICC should think about this (neutral umpires). Neutral umpiring should be brought back," Mominul added.

Bangladesh were bundled out for a paltry 53, their lowest fourth innings total and second-lowest in Tests overall, and lost the Durban Test by 220 runs.

Left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj took seven wickets and was adjudged the player of the match.