They knew that we have the no. 1 spin attack and so they made wickets for pacers: Gurbaz

Afghanistan wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz claimed that Bangladesh, aware of the lethality of Afghanistan spinners, prepared wickets that assisted the pacers.

Bangladesh, in the second ODI, posted a mammoth total of 306 for four in 50 overs. Litton Das (136 off 126) and Mushfiqur Rahim (86 off 96) negated the spin duo of Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman very well. Bangladesh gave away just one wicket to them and scored 105 runs in 20 overs.

Gurbaz stated that they expected Bangladesh to prepare spinning wickets. Having said that, the youngster admitted that they failed as a batting unit.

"They knew that we have the no. 1 spin attack and so they made wickets for pacers," said Gurbaz. "This is Bangladesh's home series, so we expected them not to make a spinners' wicket for us. The main thing is, we didn't do well as a batting unit. Hopefully we will do well in the next game. It had nothing to do with pace or spin; we just needed to bat a bit longer," said Gurbaz.

Gurbaz heaped praise on Mushfiqur and Litton for the way they batted and paced their innings.

"They did really well against the best spinners in the world. Striking boundaries against them is not easy. But Mushfiq and Litton did really well. They played well actually," he said.

The wicketkeeper-batter felt pain in his knee and left the field while Bangladesh were batting and Ikram Alikhil filled in for him. Regarding that, Gurbaz said, "I don't know but suddenly something happened to my knee. Now I am going for an MRI, hopefully there's nothing serious."