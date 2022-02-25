They knew that we have the no. 1 spin attack and so they made wickets for pacers: Gurbaz

Sports

TBS Report
25 February, 2022, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 25 February, 2022, 08:25 pm

Related News

They knew that we have the no. 1 spin attack and so they made wickets for pacers: Gurbaz

"They knew that we have the no. 1 spin attack and so they made wickets for pacers," said Gurbaz. "This is Bangladesh’s home series, so we expected them not to make a spinners’ wicket for us. The main thing is, we didn’t do well as a batting unit. Hopefully we will do well in the next game. It had nothing to do with pace or spin; we just needed to bat a bit longer," said Gurbaz. 

TBS Report
25 February, 2022, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 25 February, 2022, 08:25 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Afghanistan wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz claimed that Bangladesh, aware of the lethality of Afghanistan spinners, prepared wickets that assisted the pacers. 

Bangladesh, in the second ODI, posted a mammoth total of 306 for four in 50 overs. Litton Das (136 off 126) and Mushfiqur Rahim (86 off 96) negated the spin duo of Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman very well. Bangladesh gave away just one wicket to them and scored 105 runs in 20 overs. 

Gurbaz stated that they expected Bangladesh to prepare spinning wickets. Having said that, the youngster admitted that they failed as a batting unit.

"They knew that we have the no. 1 spin attack and so they made wickets for pacers," said Gurbaz. "This is Bangladesh's home series, so we expected them not to make a spinners' wicket for us. The main thing is, we didn't do well as a batting unit. Hopefully we will do well in the next game. It had nothing to do with pace or spin; we just needed to bat a bit longer," said Gurbaz. 

Gurbaz heaped praise on Mushfiqur and Litton for the way they batted and paced their innings.

"They did really well against the best spinners in the world. Striking boundaries against them is not easy. But Mushfiq and Litton did really well. They played well actually," he said.

The wicketkeeper-batter felt pain in his knee and left the field while Bangladesh were batting and Ikram Alikhil filled in for him. Regarding that, Gurbaz said, "I don't know but suddenly something happened to my knee. Now I am going for an MRI, hopefully there's nothing serious."

Cricket

Bangladesh Cricket Team / Afghanistan Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Three simple Korean dishes you can make at home

Three simple Korean dishes you can make at home

8h | Food
Photo: Noor A Alam

BBQ Bangladesh: A chicken lovers’ utopia

9h | Food
Ukrainian service members walk with M141 Bunker Defeat Munition weapons supplied by the United States during drills at the International Peacekeeping Security Centre near Yavoriv in the Lviv region, Ukraine, February 4, 2022. Photo: Reuters

How sanctions historically failed to prevent war

7h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Russo-Ukrainian war: Red harvest of expansionism and failed diplomacy

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Prabhas-Pooja's warm chemistry on Jaan Hai Meri song

Prabhas-Pooja's warm chemistry on Jaan Hai Meri song

44m | Videos
Anushka Sharma starts Chakda Xpress preps

Anushka Sharma starts Chakda Xpress preps

44m | Videos
Recession in Kataban's pet business

Recession in Kataban's pet business

2h | Videos
Last 30 seconds before death

Last 30 seconds before death

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday
Economy

Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday

2
Financial Health of Janata Bank
Banking

Janata Bank hides Tk377cr loss through window dressing

3
The Centrepoint (as seen in this 3D rendering) promises a good mix of retailers from both home and abroad. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Centrepoint: United Group’s dream for Dhaka

4
Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen
Bangladesh

Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen

5
Md. Yasir Arafat. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

Can Bangladesh become a higher education destination for foreign students?

6
Fire at Nilkhet book market doused
Bangladesh

Fire at Nilkhet book market doused