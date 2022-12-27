'They didn’t even let me pick my stuff': Raja reveals he was ill-treated following PCB exit

Pakistan endured a 0-3 drubbing against England in the recently-concluded Test series, following which the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Ramiz Raja was sacked from his position. The move was taken by the Pakistan government as he was replaced by Najam Sethi, which also appointed a 14-member committee to run the sports for the next four months.

Raja on Monday took to social media to unravel the mystery behind his sudden exit, where he took a dig at Sethi and revealed the ill-treatment, which followed after his ouster.

"They way they attacked the cricket board. They didn't even let me take my stuff. Early morning at 9 around 17 guys stormed the office, which felt as if the Federal Investigation Agency of Pakistan has raided the office."

The former Pakistan cricketer made the comment while taking questions from fans, the video of which is available on Raja's official YouTube channel.

He added: "They are least interested in cricket. The cricket board puts them in a powerful position, and all they want is people to keep bowing in front of them."

Raja served as PCB chairman for 15 months after being appointed by former Prime Minister and Pakistan's World Cup-winning captain Imran Khan in September 2021. During his short stint, Pakistan made immense progress in white-ball cricket, reaching the semifinals and finals of the T20 World Cup in the previous two editions. They also reached the finals of the Asia Cup, where they defeated India at the Super 4 stage.