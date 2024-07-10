These are the last battles, I am enjoying them to the fullest: Messi

Sports

TBS Report
10 July, 2024, 08:20 am
Last modified: 10 July, 2024, 08:35 am

Related News

These are the last battles, I am enjoying them to the fullest: Messi

After the match, Messi spoke to the media hinting that these are going to be some of his final matches for the national team.

TBS Report
10 July, 2024, 08:20 am
Last modified: 10 July, 2024, 08:35 am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Lionel Messi might have been on the scoresheet against Canada in Argentina's 2-0 win in the Copa America semi-final on Tuesday at the MetLife stadium, but the Argentina forward was far from his best in the match.

There were moments where he seemed tired and the passing and movement just didn't have the sharpness it once did.

Nonetheless, he was able to break his tournament duck and score his first goal of this edition of the Copa. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

After the match, Messi spoke to the media hinting that these are going to be some of his final matches for the national team.

"Yes, I am aware that these are the last battles… I am enjoying them to the fullest,"  the 37-year-old said. 

The next World Cup is still two years away and Messi will be 39 by then, and it has been a big topic of speculation among fans and in the Argentina football fraternity if he will be able to play there.

The Inter Miami player has not entirely closed the door on playing in another World Cup but has always admitted that the chances would be very low.

Messi though has said that he's loving playing for the national team and reaching another final with the Albiceleste was no easy task. 

"It's not easy to be in a final again, we need to enjoy, enjoy every moment," he concluded.

Argentina will face either Colombia or Uruguay in the final on Sunday.  

Top News / Football

Lionel Messi / Argentina Football League / Copa america 2024

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

How Facebook-based citizen journalism influences national issues

How Facebook-based citizen journalism influences national issues

1d | Panorama
Poster of the documentery &quot;Downfall: The Case Against Boeing&quot; (2022) aired on Netflix. Photos: Courtesy of Netflix

Capitalising safety: The fall of Boeing

1d | Features
In 2022, sculptor Tejosh Halder has set up his studio in Hazaribagh. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Once a tannery hub, Hazaribagh is becoming Dhaka's new art neighbourhood

2d | Panorama
Photos: Courtesy

5 small accessories that go a long way during trips

2d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Abed Ali owns a lot of wealth by selling questions

Abed Ali owns a lot of wealth by selling questions

12h | Videos
Shariah-based banks see loan growth outpace deposits by ninefold in 6 months

Shariah-based banks see loan growth outpace deposits by ninefold in 6 months

48m | Videos
Quota opponents are preparing for a tough movement

Quota opponents are preparing for a tough movement

14h | Videos
Insights from the Putin-Modi Discussion

Insights from the Putin-Modi Discussion

11h | Videos