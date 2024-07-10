These are the last battles, I am enjoying them to the fullest: Messi

Lionel Messi might have been on the scoresheet against Canada in Argentina's 2-0 win in the Copa America semi-final on Tuesday at the MetLife stadium, but the Argentina forward was far from his best in the match.

There were moments where he seemed tired and the passing and movement just didn't have the sharpness it once did.

Nonetheless, he was able to break his tournament duck and score his first goal of this edition of the Copa.

After the match, Messi spoke to the media hinting that these are going to be some of his final matches for the national team.

"Yes, I am aware that these are the last battles… I am enjoying them to the fullest," the 37-year-old said.

The next World Cup is still two years away and Messi will be 39 by then, and it has been a big topic of speculation among fans and in the Argentina football fraternity if he will be able to play there.

The Inter Miami player has not entirely closed the door on playing in another World Cup but has always admitted that the chances would be very low.

Messi though has said that he's loving playing for the national team and reaching another final with the Albiceleste was no easy task.

"It's not easy to be in a final again, we need to enjoy, enjoy every moment," he concluded.

Argentina will face either Colombia or Uruguay in the final on Sunday.