There's no limit to ambitions, says Litton

TBS Report
20 April, 2022, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 20 April, 2022, 05:06 pm

Wicketkeeper-batter Litton Das has been in glorious form in Tests and ODIs. The right-handed batter has hit the purple patch particularly in the red-ball format. The recently concluded South Africa tour was not the most memorable one for him but he got runs in the ODIs. 

Litton has now become a vital cog in the wheel for Bangladesh although he doesn't think too much about that and wants to think long-term.

"As players or humans, there is no limit to our demands. I'll try to do better than what I am doing today. You will also try so that your next day is happier than today. I think I am yet to play to my full potential. I'll try to do better in the future," said Litton in a function hosted by cricket equipment manufacturers SG.

Litton believes that Bangladesh have the ability to produce good results against Sri Lanka in the Test series at home next month. "Of course [we can expect a good result] because we will be playing at home. We have been playing well against them for a while. I hope that we'll do well," he said.

