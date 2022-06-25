'There's a lot of rubbish spoken sometimes': Jonny Bairstow slams critics after brilliant century

England star Jonny Bairstow slammed another century during the Test series against New Zealand, as he stabilized the English innings alongside Jamie Overton during Day 2 of the third Test. The Ben Stokes-led side was reeling at 55/5, having lost the crucial wickets of in-form batter Joe Root (5) and captain Stokes (18). However, Bairstow came with a counter-attacking intent and hit the Kiwi bowlers all around the park, smashing 21 boundaries en route to his century.

At the end of the day, Bairstow was unbeaten at 130 off just 126 deliveries while Overton had reached 89 off 106 balls.

Following the day's play, Bairstow spoke in detail about the innings, as well as his poor run in the red-ball format going into the series. Since his century in the first innings of the first Test against West Indies (in March), Bairstow had failed to cross the 30-run mark in eight innings before his famous ton in the second Test against New Zealand.

"There is sometimes a lot of rubbish that is spoken about a lot of different things and sometimes it gets into your mind and clutters it and then sometimes you have to just flick it. You have to listen to the people that matter to you more than the rest of the guys and that is the most important bit about it is me being me," Bairstow said after the game in an interview with Sky Sports.

"The way Brendon (McCullum) has been, he just said you have to impose yourself on the game, that is literally all he said. It is an exciting way and it is the way I have always played my cricket and sometimes to the detriment of myself.

"The way I am striking the ball I couldn't be more pleased with but I think it is also the more relaxed me at the crease, I am not necessarily as tense or whatever it is. I have gone back to young Jonny when you are just watching and seeing the ball."

England are still trailing by 65 runs in the first innings of the final Test, with four wickets remaining.