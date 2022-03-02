'There is time to celebrate when India win': Jasprit Bumrah on his silent wicket celebrations

Sports

Hindustan Times
02 March, 2022, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 02 March, 2022, 03:39 pm

Related News

'There is time to celebrate when India win': Jasprit Bumrah on his silent wicket celebrations

Bumrah, who will be vice-captain of the team in their upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka, said that he used to even plan his wicket celebrations when he was younger but the responsibility of the team has gained more precedence now. 

Hindustan Times
02 March, 2022, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 02 March, 2022, 03:39 pm
India&#039;s Jasprit Bumrah is greeted by teammates after taking a wicket.
India's Jasprit Bumrah is greeted by teammates after taking a wicket.

Jasprit Bumrah has gained a reputation for his rather calm reactions after taking a wicket, although he did get animated during India's Test series in England and South Africa last year.

Bumrah, who will be vice-captain of the team in their upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka, said that he used to even plan his wicket celebrations when he was younger but the responsibility of the team has gained more precedence now. 

"When I was young, I used to celebrate a lot. I used to get overexcited and actually plan my celebrations. But when it comes to serious cricket, your focus is entirely on how to contribute towards the team's cause and in that process I forget my individual celebrations," Bumrah told reporters.  

"So I try to focus on the job at hand and yes, when the game is over and the team has won then there's ample time to celebrate. So till the time my job is not done, my focus is on making the team win," said the 28-year-old. 

The first Test against Sri Lanka will be played on March 4 in Mohali. It will be the 100th Test for Virat Kohli, under whom Bumrah had made his Test debut. 

"It is always a special achievement for a player. You know it is a testimony to his hard-work, dedication," Bumrah said in an online press conference.

"...(playing) 100 Test matches for your country is a great occasion and he has contributed a lot to the success of the Indian team and will contribute a lot more in the future as well," he added.

"It is another feather in his (Kohli's) cap. I just wish him the best and congratulate him for the achievement."

Cricket

Jasprit Bumrah / India Cricket Team / India vs Sri Lanka

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The government needs to continue subsidising both agriculture and non-agriculture sectors to keep inflation under control Photo: Mumit M

‘The govt should have one-third of supply in own stock to ensure food security’

5h | Interviews
Black-headed bulbul. Moments captured through viewfinder are priceless. Photo Muntasir Akash

Mastering the art of conservation photography

5h | Earth
Nasir Uddin. Sketch: TBS

Goodbye Nasir bhai, you never got to tell me about the Japanese market

6h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How to reduce the carbon footprint of your home

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Russian forces advance on multiple cities in Ukraine

Russian forces advance on multiple cities in Ukraine

34m | Videos
IPCC report warns of 'irreversible' impacts of global warming

IPCC report warns of 'irreversible' impacts of global warming

39m | Videos
Putin loses honorary taekwondo black belt

Putin loses honorary taekwondo black belt

59m | Videos
Chelsea gets bullied because of Russian owner

Chelsea gets bullied because of Russian owner

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharov
World+Biz

Finland or Sweden joining Nato would spark Russian response: Russia warns

2
Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday
Economy

Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday

3
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during the annual Munich Security Conference, in Munich, Germany February 19, 2022. Photo :Reuters
World+Biz

Ukraine 'left alone' to fight Russia: President Zelenskyy

4
THREE: A Truly Enviable Address
Corporates

THREE: A Truly Enviable Address

5
Fire at Nilkhet book market doused
Bangladesh

Fire at Nilkhet book market doused

6
SWIFT off? Not so easy
Analysis

SWIFT off? Not so easy