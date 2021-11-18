There is nothing to be disappointed with, in some games, Bangladesh played very well: PM Sheikh Hasina

Bangladesh's performance in the recently concluded ICC Men's T20 World Cup was abysmal to say the least and the players have been heavily criticised on social media.

They are now gearing up for a three-match T20I series against Pakistan. Bangladesh will be fielding a young and inexperienced side and a few players will be handed debuts in the series.

Pakistan are strong favourites against Bangladesh in the series and it will be a massive challenge for the Tigers.

Amid all these, the Bangladesh cricket team has got support from Sheikh Hasina, the prime minister of Bangladesh.

Hasina, on Wednesday, said, "Why do you all become so frustrated? There is nothing to be this disappointed. In some games, they played very well. They couldn't prepare well due to Covid-19. Still they managed to beat a couple of teams in the World Cup. It's a big achievement."

Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah was asked to comment on that in the pre-match press conference. He said, "Yes, I have heard that. I want to sincerely thank the Prime Minister. Her words will definitely encourage us to do better."

"The way she supports and encourages us all the time is unbelievable. We will definitely make sure we give more than our hundred percent," he added.