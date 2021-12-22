There is a communication gap between Akram and BCB: Papon

TBS Report
22 December, 2021, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 22 December, 2021, 05:23 pm

There is a communication gap between Akram and BCB: Papon

"First of all, we haven't approved any committee yet, so how can he leave that?"

There have been talks for the past two days that Akram Khan will be stepping down from his cricket operations role in Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB). But Akram said on Tuesday that he would have to discuss the matter with the BCB President Nazmul Hassan Papon before making any such decisions. Papon was asked about the Akram saga on Wednesday and he said that Akram is currently the interim chairman of cricket operations as no committee has been finalised yet.

Papon also mentioned there might be a communication gap between Akram and the board.

"There is a communication gap (between the board and Akram Khan). First of all, we haven't approved any committee yet, so how can he leave that? The previous committee has already expired, he can't leave one that has already expired," said Papon. 

"Akram has been working as the interim chairman of the cricket operations," the BCB President added.

Papon mentioned that Akram has complained of an overload of work since the latter has been working in cricket operations. Akram may accept any other role in the new committee, Papon added. 

"At first I thought he doesn't want to work in this interim period. But he told me that he wants to get out of cricket operations saying it has been tough for him to give the needed time here. He has been here (cricket operations) for the last eight years. He will not reject if he is offered any other role," Papon further said. 

"It's not like he is leaving BCB. Things have been complicated due to Covid-19, besides he has family as well," Papon concluded.

