'Their skills haven't gone anywhere': Hathurusingha insists Bangladesh's problem could be psychological

Sports

AFP
05 November, 2023, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 05 November, 2023, 05:49 pm

Related News

'Their skills haven't gone anywhere': Hathurusingha insists Bangladesh's problem could be psychological

The Tigers have just one win in seven games and are already out of contention for a semi-final place despite having two group games left to play.

AFP
05 November, 2023, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 05 November, 2023, 05:49 pm
Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

Bangladesh coach Chandika Hathurusingha said his players have retreated into "a shell" at the World Cup, insisting their problems are "between the ears".

The Tigers have just one win in seven games and are already out of contention for a semi-final place despite having two group games left to play.

"We didn't play our best cricket but the thing is nothing has changed from the first game to now. Only change is what's going on between our ears. Our skills haven't gone anywhere," said Hathurusingha.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Bangladesh face Sri Lanka in pollution-choked New Delhi on Monday before rounding off their campaign against five-time champions Australia in Pune on Saturday.

They began the World Cup with a victory over Afghanistan but they were only chasing 156 to win.

Since then, they have slipped to heavy losses to England, New Zealand, India, South Africa and Pakistan.

They also suffered probably their lowest point in losing to the Netherlands, bowled out for just 142 in pursuit of a modest 230-run target.

In a tournament where huge totals have become standard, Bangladesh's best was 256 against India.

Furthermore, they have only one batsman and one bowler in the top 25 of run-makers and wicket-takers.

Mahmudullah, who will be 38 in February and highly unlikely to feature at the 2027 World Cup, has 274 runs with an impressive average of more than 68.

Off-spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz is Bangladesh's leading bowler albeit with just nine wickets.

"Their skill hasn't gone anywhere, whatever is going through our heads is the only thing that is disturbing us," added Hathurusingha.

"We haven't shown what we are capable of. For some reason we have gone into a shell, especially in batting. That is what we need to fix and come and play fearless cricket."

Cricket / ICC World Cup 2023

Bangladesh Cricket Team / Chandika Hathurusingha / ICC World Cup 2023

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

When the iconic K20A Type R engine was installed in the rare Civic EF hatchback, it was the only project of its kind and is very rare even to this date. Photos: Akif Hamid

The Honda Civic EF K20A Type R Project

4h | Wheels
Palestinians leave their homes following Israeli bombardment on Gaza City on 30 October 2023. Bangladesh has more than 70 students, mostly medical students, from the Gaza Strip alone. Photo: AP

Dhaka's Palestinian students: 'How can I study when my people are suffering'

9h | Panorama
Dengue fever outbreaks come in waves. Hospitalised dengue patients at a Dhaka hospital in August this year. Photo: Nayem Ali

Dengue rates plunged after the release of lab-altered mosquitoes

9h | Panorama
Dhaka traffic is much better when schools are closed. Why not use school buses?

Dhaka traffic is much better when schools are closed. Why not use school buses?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Israel-Hamas war likely to disrupt Strait of Hormuz oil transport

Israel-Hamas war likely to disrupt Strait of Hormuz oil transport

3h | TBS World
Is Israel going to follow the "hannibal" policy again?

Is Israel going to follow the "hannibal" policy again?

21h | TBS World
Fabulous records of Lionel Messi in football

Fabulous records of Lionel Messi in football

20h | TBS SPORTS
6.4 magnitude earthquake destroys Nepal's mountain town

6.4 magnitude earthquake destroys Nepal's mountain town

1d | TBS World