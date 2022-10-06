Thailand upset Pakistan in stunning result in Women's Asia Cup

Sports

06 October, 2022, 02:10 pm
Nattaya Boochatham hit the winning runs for Thailand, as she slogged a fullish delivery outside off over mid-wicket with a run needed to win the game. The shot was followed by brilliant celebrations in the Thailand dugout, as the players ran to the field in jubilation.

The Thailand women's cricket team pulled off a stunning upset in the Asia Cup, as the side defeated Pakistan by four wickets in the group game on Thursday. Chasing a 117-run target to win the game, Natthakan Chantham smashed a brilliant 61 off 51 deliveries, while Rosenan Kanoh hit an important boundary in the final over of the match as she scored 9* off 5 balls to steer Thailand to an incredible victory in Sylhet.

Earlier, Sidra Ameen scored 56 off 64 deliveries but no other batter could cross the 20-run mark, as Pakistan, despite losing only five wickets throughout their innings, could reach 116. Sornnarin Tippoch ended with figures of 2/20 in four overs, becoming the leading wicket-taker for Thailand in the game.

In the run-chase, Chantham, alongside Nannapat Koncharoenkai, forged a 40-run stand for the first wicket before the side faced a middle-order collapse with Chanida Sutthiruang (0), captain Naruemol Chaiwai (17), Tippoch (3), and Phannita Maya (2) being dismissed cheaply.

The side was reeling at 105/6, needing 12 more runs to win off 8 deliveries. However, Kanoh eased the pressure with a four off Diana Beg in the second delivery of the final over, bringing the equation down to 4 needed off as many deliveries. Kanoh took another 2 before taking a single off the fourth delivery. Boochatham eventually hit the winning shot for Thailand.

This is Thailand's first win in the current edition of the Asia Cup as they move to sixth spot in the table. Pakistan, despite the loss, remain second with four points in three games.

India continue to lead the table, being the only side to yet concede a defeat so far.

