Terrific Taskin tears South Africa apart with five-for in series decider

TBS Report
23 March, 2022, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 23 March, 2022, 07:44 pm

The fiery pacer carried his form as if it never left as he got a five-for today in the historic series decider against the same opponent.

Photo: ICC via Getty Images
When life gives one a second chance, they should make the best use out of it like a certain 24-year-old pacer.

Even in 2019, he was unsure and uncertain about getting opportunities week in and week out in the National Team. But the God never lets those down that have sheer determination and will power.

The hard work he put on to build himself over the procession of time made him a force to reckon with.

Taskin Ahmed is absolutely on fire in recent times and he has shown that form in the first ODI of the series against South Africa, which was the first Bangladesh won against the Proteas in their home.

The fiery pacer carried his form as if it never left as he got a five-for today in the historic series decider against the same opponent.

Terrific Taskin got the wickets of momentum setter Janneman Malan, potential Kyle Verreyne, "killer" David Miller, dangerous looking Dwaine Pretorius, and his counter-part Protea pacer Kagiso Rabada.

South Africa are currently in deep troubles as they score 144 runs with the loss of 9 wickets in 34.4 overs.

Taskin Ahmed / South Africa vs Bangladesh

