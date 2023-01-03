Tennis legend Navratilova diagnosed with throat and breast cancer

Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 9, 2022 Former tennis player Martina Navratilova in the royal box ahead of the women's singles final between Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina and Tunisia's Ons Jabeur REUTERS/Hannah MckayRe

Former world number one tennis player and gay rights trailblazer Martina Navratilova said on Monday she has been diagnosed with throat and breast cancer.

The Czech–American is considered among one the greatest players of all time, winning a total of 59 Grand Slam titles across singles and doubles.

"This double whammy is serious but still fixable, and I'm hoping for a favourable outcome. It's going to stink for a while, but I'll fight with all I have got," the 66-year-old said in a statement to WTA.

Navratilova, 66, said both cancers had been caught at an early stage.

She noticed an enlarged lymph node in her neck during November's WTA Finals in Fort Worth, Texas.

A subsequent biopsy revealed stage one throat cancer.

During the tests, a lump was also discovered in her breast, which was later diagnosed as unrelated cancer.

The 18-time Grand Slam singles champion, who previously had breast cancer in 2010, will start treatment in New York later this month.